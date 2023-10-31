Ventures Endurance teams up with Special Olympics for the 2023 Hot Chocolate Run Chicago

In an exciting development, Ventures Endurance is thrilled to announce its collaboration with The Special Olympics as the official charity partner for the 2023 Hot Chocolate Run Chicago. This partnership is set to bring joy, foster connections, and raise critical funds for Special Olympics programs.

Ventures Endurance and The Special Olympics: A Partnership for a Cause

The synergy between Ventures Endurance and The Special Olympics is more than just an affiliation; it’s a commitment to make a difference. As the official charity partner for the 2023 Hot Chocolate Run Chicago, Ventures Endurance will raise funds that are essential for supporting Special Olympics programming. This collaboration isn’t just about fundraising; it’s about bringing friends, families, and communities together for a common cause while having a great time.

This partnership emphasizes the power of sports in education, health, and leadership. The Hot Chocolate Run Chicago is not just a race; it’s a chance to unite and inspire others through the sheer joy and power of sport.

Event Details:

What: Calling all chocolate-lovers for the 2023 Hot Chocolate Run Chicago, a family-friendly race series taking place in Grant Park. This race series, which began in 2008, has grown into the fastest-growing race series in the nation. Participants can choose from a 15k, 10k, 5k, and a 2-Mile Fun Walk, catering to individuals of all ages.

The race is scheduled for November 5, with a starting time of 7:30 am CT. Gear check opens at 6:30 am CT on race day.

The event will be held at Grant Park, located at 301 S Columbus Dr, Chicago, IL 60605.

To register, please visit the Chicago Hot Chocolate Run website here.

A Sweet Reward for All Participants

When you register for the 2023 Hot Chocolate Run Chicago, you not only contribute to a great cause but also receive a reward for your participation. Each live participant will be presented with an award-winning goodie bag and a finisher’s mug filled with hot chocolate, complemented by a tempting assortment of chocolate fondue and dippable treats.

This event promises a delightful experience for all, combining the joy of chocolate with the satisfaction of contributing to the well-being of others.

Join Ventures Endurance and The Special Olympics for a memorable day of sports, charity, and chocolate at the 2023 Hot Chocolate Run Chicago. Make a positive impact and be part of a community that celebrates the spirit of giving back while having a great time.