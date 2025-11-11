VA Mobile Medical Unit returns to Skokie Courthouse for Veterans Treatment Court Graduationa

The Circuit Court of Cook County’s Veterans Treatment Court in the Second Municipal District hosted the Jesse Brown Veterans Affairs Mobile Medical Unit (MMU) on Friday, Nov. 7, in conjunction with a scheduled Veterans Treatment Court graduation ceremony. The MMU was available from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. outside the Skokie Courthouse, 5600 Old Orchard Road, to provide eligible veterans with access to no-cost medical and social services.

This year’s event took place just days before Veterans Day, a national observance dedicated to honoring the service and sacrifice of the nation’s veterans. The timing reflects the Court’s enduring commitment to supporting veterans not only through recognition, but through tangible access to treatment, care, and community-based resources.

During their July visit, the MMU staff provided on-site medical and social services to veterans in need. Judge Michael Hood, a Marine Corps veteran who presides over the Veterans Treatment Court in Skokie, said the unit’s return is a natural extension of the court’s mission.

“Graduation day represents a turning point in the lives of our participants, and having the VA on-site underscores that they are not alone as they move forward,” Judge Hood said. “The Mobile Medical Unit brings vital services directly to our veterans — including those who may struggle to access care elsewhere — and strengthens the network of support that helps them rebuild their lives.”

The MMU team consists of medical and mental health clinicians, social workers, and other VA professionals who provide real-time medical consultations, blood pressure screenings, health education and referrals. Staff was also available to help enroll eligible veterans in VA healthcare.

“Our goal in returning to Skokie is to meet veterans where they are and ensure they have immediate access to comprehensive care and supportive services,” said Sergio V. Grajeda, PhD, LCSW, of the Jesse Brown VA Medical Center. “Events like this deepen our connection with the community and expand access to medical, mental health and substance use services for those who have served.”

The Skokie Veterans Treatment Court is part of the Circuit Court of Cook County’s network of 20 Problem-Solving Courts, which combine treatment, accountability, and community-based support to reduce recidivism and improve long-term outcomes for participants.

The mission of the Veterans Treatment Court is to assist those who have served in the United States Armed Forces by reducing their risk of further involvement in the criminal justice system and enhancing their overall quality of life. This mission is fulfilled through the coordinated efforts of the Veterans Treatment Court team, the Veterans Affairs system, and community partners — all working together under the supervision of the Court.