USPS to host Job Fair at Gary Post Office

If you’re looking for a job with the U.S. Postal Service and live in the Gary area, you’ll be interested to know that USPS is hosting a job fair on Wednesday, August 25, 2021 from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Gary Main Post Office — Front Entrance — Conference Room.

All COVID safety guidelines will be observed including face coverings and social distancing.

The Postal Service currently has vacancies for city carrier assistants (CCA) — ($18.51 per hour) and Postal Support Employee (PSE) mail processing clerks ($18.69 per hour).

For letter-carrying positions, applicants must have a valid state driver’s license and demonstrate and maintain a safe driving record, and at least two years of unsupervised experience driving passenger cars or larger in the U.S.

Most non-career positions have possible career tracks with great health and retirement benefits.

Applicants for all USPS positions must be a United States citizen, a lawful permanent resident alien, a citizen of American Samoa or any other territory owing allegiance to the United States.

Attendees must be more than 18 years of age.

Attendees will be given the opportunity to bring their own laptops or devices loaded with their own wi-fi or hot spot (Internet service not provided by Postal Service). We will assist as much as possible with creating a candidate profile and searching for vacancies.

The Postal Service is hosting job fairs nationwide as part of “Delivering for America,” the 10-year plan for financial sustainability and service excellence. USPS is preparing for the higher delivery demands of the 2021 holiday peak season through increased hiring of delivery and processing operations personnel.

Those interested in USPS jobs but who cannot attend the Job Fair can find information online at Careers – About.usps.com. After completing the online application, click the Save tab, and electronically submit the online job application.

We recommend applicants check their email daily for USPS messaging regarding further employment and suitability requirements. Applicants must be at least 18 years of age and pass a background investigation and medical assessment. USPS is an equal opportunity employer. The Postal Service encourages applicants to check our website regularly for updated openings and information.