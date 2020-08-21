USPS slowdown delays veterans’ medication deliveries 

By Brett Copeland

Executive Director for Veterans Healthcare Policy Institute

On August 20, President Donald Trump admitted that he was creating a slowdown of service and deliveries at the United States Postal Service to make it more difficult to process mail-in ballots. No matter the politics, the reality is that any slowdown of the USPS will result in delivery delays for veterans’ critical medications.

The Department of Veterans Affairs has pioneered delivering prescription drugs to patients through the mail. Most veterans’ prescription drugs cost less than civilian Americans’, as the VA’s large network and the number of patients allows it to negotiate better rates for medications. Combined with the mail delivery, the cost savings and benefits of not having to leave home for your critical medications are particularly important during the global pandemic.

As a result of military service, veterans suffer from more chronic health conditions than most Americans. Exposure to toxic chemicals like Agent Orange has been linked to high blood pressure and diabetes. Having the ability to take medication on a strict schedule means life or death for many military veterans.

And with the pandemic, the use of the V.A.’s mail program has only increased. The V.A. fills about 80 percent of veteran prescriptions by mail. That is nearly 120 million prescriptions a year or 330,000 veterans daily. The V.A. says that veterans made 11.2 million prescription refill requests through the V.A.’s online portal, an 8.1 percent increase compared to the same period in 2019.

The added pressure on veterans cannot come at a worse time. Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie said that he fully expects coronavirus cases to ‘boomerang’ this fall. As students return to schools across the country, there will also be a large number of older veterans returning from their summer vacation spots to southern states.

Florida, a state that has largely let COVID-19 run unchecked, will welcome back nearly one million ‘snowbirds’ or winter residents. Hopefully, veterans will have their USPS-mailed medications restored by then.

Despite the fact that most veterans are able to get care or medications from the Department of Veterans Affairs, there is a sizable number who have been discarded by the U.S. Military. There are approximately 500,000 veterans with an ‘Other-Than-Honorable’ (OTH) discharge status, which means they’re unable to receive health care or benefits from the Department of Veterans Affairs.

On August 25, the Veterans Healthcare Policy Institute will hold a forum with four leading experts and veteran advocates to examine the long-term impact an OTH discharge has on the physical and mental health of veterans. Discussion will also cover why some veterans are tagged with the OTH discharge status as a way to punish them or make an example out of them—as is the case with some military sexual assault survivors.

Learn more and register to join the forum at [www.veteranspolicy.org].