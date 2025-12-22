The increasing number of active shooter incidents across the United States has made me support vital legislation that demands all students undergo active shooter training at both primary schools and colleges and universities. Educational facilities now face danger, as more than 600 mass shootings took place in the United States during 2023, while colleges experienced 36% of these incidents. As of December 15, 2025, there have been approximately 391 mass shootings this year alone. Research shows that schools account for 19% of all mass shooting sites, which proves that students under 18 years old face ongoing danger.
Urgent Call for Mandatory Active Shooter Training Bill in Schools and Colleges
By Toya Smith
The increasing number of active shooter incidents across the United States has made me support vital legislation that demands all students undergo active shooter training at both primary schools and colleges and universities. Educational facilities now face danger, as more than 600 mass shootings took place in the United States during 2023, while colleges experienced 36% of these incidents. As of December 15, 2025, there have been approximately 391 mass shootings this year alone. Research shows that schools account for 19% of all mass shooting sites, which proves that students under 18 years old face ongoing danger.
The Brown University community faced its most critical point on December 13, 2025, as campus safety discussions reached their highest point at that time. This incident shows that schools require full safety systems that must defend students from the beginning to the end of their academic period.
The Need for Legislation
The safety of students requires our lawmakers to support active shooter training programs that should become mandatory for all new grammar school and college students. The training program should instruct participants about situational awareness, emergency response procedures, and actual crisis management methods.
The National Education Association surveyed students who showed 74% support for active shooter training that must be undertaken by all college students. The National Center for Education Statistics conducted a study that revealed 70% of parents support safety education for their children during their time in grammar schools. The public supports better safety protocols that should become standard for all educational buildings.
Political Landscape
The political environment regarding gun regulations has developed into strong opposition between different groups. States with Democratic control tend to support stronger gun control measures, as they advocate for background check requirements for all gun buyers and emergency gun seizure laws. Republican leaders dedicate their efforts to defending the Second Amendment while opposing what they view as restrictive gun control measures. The existing disagreement between these groups makes it difficult to achieve the passage of complete school safety improvement bills.
The proposed bill aims to distribute federal money to fund training programs that both grammar schools and colleges need to establish their essential safety protocols. The law enables students to acquire vital emergency response abilities through its enforcement process.
Conclusion
The threat of gun violence demands that we start right away with protective actions that will safeguard our future leaders, who are currently our students. I request all citizens to back my efforts to advance this vital law. We can establish a protected learning space that safeguards every student who attends, from elementary school through college.
Call to Action
Contact your representatives today and express your support for mandatory active shooter training in grammar schools and on college campuses. Students need to feel safe and prepared throughout their educational learning environments. We need to collaborate to achieve this goal.
Toya Smith is a writer and children’s book author whose work centers on resilience, imagination, and community well-being. She is the creator of the “Arti the Super Kid” children’s series and the author of “The Sun Didn’t Shine,” a book that explores hope and perseverance through storytelling. Smith’s writing spans both literary and civic spaces, reflecting her commitment to education, youth development, and public safety.