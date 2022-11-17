Urban Prep New Leadership to Governor Pritzker: Please help stop assail of Urban Prep Academies

Urban Prep Faces Another Threat of Revocation by the State Board of Education as the Charter School Files Appeal

On the heels of appealing to Governor J.B. Pritzker to intervene and filing an appeal to the State Board of Education following Chicago Public Schools action to not renew the charters for both of Urban Prep’s Bronzeville and Englewood campuses, the all Black-led charter school was informed days ago the State Board of Education is now planning to revoke the charter of their downtown Chicago campus at its board meeting today.

Currently, the downtown campus has 51 students enrolled which is less than the 93 students the State asked Urban Prep to maintain. The school was initially under contract to maintain an enrollment of 155 students when the charter transferred from CPS to an Illinois State Board of Education certified charter in 2019. Urban Preps says school systems across the country, including Illinois, have seen declines in enrollment since students have returned to the classroom following COVID-19 disruptions. These declines have disproportionately affected Urban Prep Academies which primarily serves Black male students.

“The entire school system has significantly less students since 2020 and are struggling to return students to the classroom, said Troy Boyd, chief operating officer, Urban Prep Academies. “In fact, CPS enrollment is down by roughly 9,000 students from last year marking 11 straight years of declines.”

“We are facing the same challenges which are far more severe given the community we serve, but instead of help we are facing an assail on our schools and students from government institutions and appointees who declare they want to fix the education inequities in the Black community,” said Boyd. “They want to do this how? By eliminating the most viable option for Black boys to earn a four-year college degree.”

Last week, the charter school appealed to the Governor highlighting CPS’ efforts to disparage and drag down the charter school and its leadership team (letter attached).

“It is clear Chicago Public Schools would rather erase the existence of Urban Prep Academy and the work we have done which has led to over 2,200 graduates realizing their dream to attend college than work with us to ensure the sustainability of a school that has accomplished what no other school has done in this country,” the letter stated.

The letter also questioned the timing of why the licenses were being revoked suggesting it was linked to the allegations of misconduct by former Urban Prep Academies founder and CEO Tim King and is now being used to influence the actions by the Illinois State Board of Education.

"We are certain this is tied to the OIG investigation and allegations of misconduct by our former founder and CEO Tim King, the letter states. In fact, we understand the report by the OIG has been forwarded to the State Board of Education to negatively influence members of the board to force further action against UPA without an opportunity for our leadership to respond."

Urban Prep Academies leadership says they meet with the State Board on a monthly-basis and their enrollment is submitted quarterly. Enrollment, they say, did not become an issue until September following the release of the OIG report. The State Board sent a letter to the charter school in October informing its leadership team enrollment must increase by 42 students to meet the 93-student threshold or face revocation. On November 9, the State sent a letter to Urban Prep parents saying they would recommend revocation of the charter at its November 17 meeting.

“How can we increase enrollment in the middle of the school year given students are already in school, said Dennis Lacewell, chief academic officer, Urban Prep Academies. “Are we to create students out of thin air? They are sending us on a death mission they know we will fail to seal our fate,” he added.

Urban Prep acknowledges they share part of the responsibility as there were decisions made by the previous administration that impacted the operations of the organization, but the current leadership team was not part of those decisions. They are asking the Governor to give the new stewards an opportunity to move forward.

“We are committed to forging a positive partnership between Urban Prep-Downtown Campus and ISBE. It is our deepest hope that ISBE shares the same commitment and will not revoke the charter of Urban Prep and assist with preserving the existence and independence of Urban Prep Academies.”