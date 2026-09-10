Urban One, National Urban League Launch $175K Business Competition

Entrepreneurs and small business founders will compete for advertising and promotional packages on the high seas featuring exclusive networking events and masterclasses



Set sail for success! Urban One, Inc. and the National Urban League are igniting the high seas with the launch of the Urban One Community Business Competition , a high-stakes showdown designed to supercharge the next generation of business leaders. Taking place October 26 to November 1, 2026, aboard Resilient Lady during the ONE Voyage Experience cruise, this groundbreaking competition offers entrepreneurs a transformative stage with stops in Nassau, Bahamas, and Virgin Voyages’ Beach Club at Bimini.

Beyond the pitch, the voyage serves as a floating incubator. Competitors and passengers alike will plug into high-powered networking sessions, masterclasses, and specialized workshops designed to fast-track growth and foster strategic partnerships. Full eligibility rules and application to enter the competition are available now at www.ovcbc.com .

Open exclusively to registered cruise passengers, business owners will pitch their ventures live to a panel of judges—for a shot at life-changing promotional prizes.

“My mother, Cathy Hughes, started Urban One as a small business, so supporting entrepreneurs and founders is in our foundational DNA,” said Alfred C. Liggins III, CEO & President of Urban One. “By partnering with the National Urban League on ONE Voyage Experience, we are doubling down on our steadfast, lifelong commitment to small businesses, Black entrepreneurship, and unstoppable economic empowerment.”

“The only way that Black America can reach economic parity in this country is by owning businesses that create jobs and opportunities in our community,” said Marc H. Morial, President and CEO of the National Urban League. “This partnership is an extension of the work we already do to support small business owners and entrepreneurs through our 13 Entrepreneurship Centers across the country. Partnering with Urban One Business Pitch Competition allows us to connect entrepreneurs to another opportunity for exposure, resources and growth while reinforcing our ongoing commitment to helping businesses grow and thrive,” he adds.

High Stakes: $175,000 in Total Prizes*

Winners of the competition will benefit from valuable promotional, business development, and advertising support to help them take their companies to the next level:

Grand Prize: $100,000* worth of promotional and advertising support.

$100,000* worth of promotional and advertising support. 2nd Place Prize: $50,000* worth of promotional and advertising support.

$50,000* worth of promotional and advertising support. 3rd Place Prize: $25,000* worth of promotional and advertising support.

*(Prizes will be fulfilled via one or more Urban One platform or media entities as determined by Urban One, including promotional, business development, and advertising opportunities.)

Key Deadlines & How to Enter