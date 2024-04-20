Urban League of NWI Opens Student enrollment at 23 Summer Learning Lab Sites

The Urban League of Northwest Indiana announced that student enrollment is now open at 23 learning lab sites across the region for academic and enrichment programs. This educational benefit is a result of the Urban League securing the “Expanding What Works Grant” from the Indiana Department of Education in the amount of $1.1 million. Participation is free for students entering grades 1-9 this fall, and includes a robust curriculum designed to deliver meaningful learning opportunities and experiences during summer break.



“The opening of student enrollment was one of the milestones that we were excited to meet,” said Dr. Vanessa Allen-McCloud, President and CEO of the Urban League of NWI. “Our team has worked tirelessly to secure site locations and activity partners all while developing effective programming. We can’t wait to welcome young people from across Northwest Indiana to be a part of this amazing opportunity.”

The all-day program, operated by the Urban League of NWI in partnership with local schools and community organizations, will provide high-quality academic instruction and fun activities in safe environments. DHB & Associates authored the IDOE grant application and serves as NW Learning Labs anchor partner.



“This grant will change the game when it comes to summer educational programming in the communities we serve,” said Deborah Black of DHB & Associates. “We are engaging a diverse group of talented professionals who are eager to share their expertise and make this summer unforgettable.”



This inaugural program in NWI can serve up to 750 students at 23 sites, including community centers, churches, and schools. Site enrollment is free, and all sites will serve breakfast, lunch and snacks. Programming takes place weekdays beginning June 10 and concludes July 12.



Students who participate will receive high-quality, in-person math and reading instruction each day from licensed teachers. Sites will also provide fun enrichment activities, such as, STEM activities, workshops and more. A full list of locations and information about grades offered, enrollment, and more can be found online.



Families are encouraged to secure their spots in the enrollment portal as soon as possible, as each site has a seating limit.

To Enroll:



Visit Enrollindy.org and navigate to “Summer Learning,” then to “Northwest Indiana Summer Labs.” Families can get enrollment portal assistance by contacting Enroll Indy at 317-426-3234 or by email at [email protected].

The 23 sites are as follows:



Academically Yours 5696 Broadway, Merrillville, IN 46410

Circle of Love 1802 E. Columbus Dr., East Chicago, IN 46312

City Life 225 W. 5th Ave., Gary, IN 46402

Daniel Hale Williams Elementary School 1320 E. 19th Ave., Gary, IN 46407

Faith Community Center 1351 W. 11th Ave. Gary, IN

First AME Church 2045 Massachusetts St., Gary, IN 46407

Gary Historical & Cultural Society, INC. 201 W. Ridge Rd., Gary, IN 46408

HOME Mentoring & Tutoring Site 1 3637 Grant St., Suite 7, Gary, IN 46408

HOME Mentoring & Tutoring Site 2 3101 Broadway, Gary, IN 46409

HOME Mentoring & Tutoring Site 3 1150 W. 49th Ave., Gary, IN 46408

Israel CME Church 2301 Washington St., Gary, IN 46407

Jasmine Home Care Training 720 W. 5th Ave., Gary, IN 46402

Lake Ridge Long Fellow Elementary School 4500 Calhoun St, Gary, IN 46408

Lake Ridge New Tech Middle School 3601 W 41st Ave, Gary, IN 46408

Lake Ridge Calumet New Tech High School 6111 W Ridge Rd, Gary, IN 46408

New Friendship Baptist Church 1545 Waite St., Gary, IN 46404

New Hope Baptist Church 2307 Rhode Island, Gary, IN 46404

New T.A.B. (Transforming Attitudes & Behaviors) 1845 W. 37th Ave. Gary, IN

St. Timothy Community Church 1625 W. 25th Ave., Gary, IN 46404

Sparky Brains Tutoring 6600 Broadway, Merrillville, IN 46410

Sweet HOME M.B. Church 3634 W. 11th Ave., Gary, IN 46404

Victory 4Kidz (Veterans Elementary School) 52 North Wisconsin St., Hobart, IN 46342

Aspire Charter School (The WDS Group Literacy) 4900 W 15th Avenue, Gary, IN 46406