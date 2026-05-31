Students from high schools across Northwest Indiana were recognized for their academic achievement and future promise during the Urban League of Northwest Indiana’s 2026 Scholarship Awards Luncheon held Thursday, May 21, at Chateau Banquets in Merrillville.

The annual luncheon brought together scholarship recipients, parents, educators, donors and community supporters to celebrate students receiving financial assistance for higher education while recognizing the importance of investing in the next generation of leaders.

Hosted by the Urban League of Northwest Indiana, the event highlighted dozens of scholarship opportunities made possible through partnerships with businesses, civic groups, memorial funds and individual donors committed to educational advancement. Dr. Vanessa Allen-McCloud, president and CEO of the Urban League of Northwest Indiana, and board chair R. Louie Gonzalez were listed in the event program.

The luncheon underscored the Urban League’s longstanding commitment to education and workforce development, particularly for students from communities that have historically faced barriers to higher education access. Scholarship support has remained one of the organization’s key tools for helping students bridge financial gaps while encouraging academic excellence.

Students from schools throughout Lake and Porter counties were recognized, including scholars from Crown Point High School, Morton High School, Merrillville High School, Andrean High School, Hobart High School, Bishop Noll Institute, Chesterton High School, Hanover Central High School, Munster High School, East Chicago Central High School and Gary’s West Side Leadership Academy.

Among the scholarships awarded were the Joseph Trent Morrow Scholarship, Mary Morris Leonard Scholarship, Michael L. Suggs STEM Scholarship, Clara Thompson Visionary Scholarship, Attorney Rogelio “Roy” Dominguez Scholarship, Horizon Bank Scholarships and NIPSCO-sponsored STEM and Senator Carolyn B. Mosby scholarships.

Several scholarship recipients were recognized multiple times during the luncheon, reflecting both academic performance and community involvement. Crown Point High School student Russell Olchawa appeared among recipients of several awards, while Trinity Davis of Bishop Noll Institute, Joel Moore of West Side Leadership Academy, Jessica Cabrera of East Chicago Central High School and Melina Mata of Morton High School were also recognized in multiple scholarship categories.

Students representing Gary schools were among those honored, including West Side Leadership Academy recipients who earned scholarship support as they prepare to pursue higher education. The recognition of Gary-area students reinforced the importance of continued educational investment in urban communities where scholarship assistance can play a meaningful role in reducing the financial burden of college.

Photographs from the event captured proud moments as scholarship recipients stood alongside Urban League leadership, scholarship sponsors and family members while receiving certificates and recognition. The atmosphere reflected both celebration and encouragement as students were honored not only for academic success, but also for the promise they represent for Northwest Indiana’s future.

The event also illustrated how scholarship giving increasingly depends on partnerships between nonprofit organizations, businesses and community leaders. NIPSCO was listed among supporters of the luncheon, while several scholarships honored local educators, civic leaders and community advocates whose legacies continue through student support.

For many families, scholarship assistance can mean the difference between attending college full time, reducing student loan debt or easing the financial pressures that accompany higher education costs. Nationally, college affordability continues to challenge many households, making local scholarship programs increasingly important for first-generation college students and families with limited financial resources.

The Urban League of Northwest Indiana has long emphasized youth development, educational opportunity and economic empowerment as part of its mission. Through initiatives such as scholarships, mentoring and workforce programs, the organization continues efforts to help young people prepare for successful futures.

As students prepare to enter colleges and universities this fall, the scholarship luncheon served as both a celebration of achievement and a reminder that behind many student success stories stands a network of family members, educators, donors and organizations committed to opening doors of opportunity.

(Photos by Ted Brown)