Urban League of Northwest Indiana to Mark 11th Year of Diversity and Inclusion

Part of the important work of the Urban League of Northwest Indiana includes raising awareness in areas of Diversity and Inclusion by conducting training and outreach in communities in Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties. The organization also annually salutes other agencies, businesses and individuals who exemplify and encourage diverse and inclusive environments.

On Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at 11:30 a.m. (vendor showcase at 10:00 a.m.), the League will host its 11th annual Diversity and Inclusion Awards Luncheon at Avalon Manor in Merrillville. LaPorte Circuit Court Magistrate Erika C. Stallworth will deliver the keynote address.

Born out of the pressing need for African Americans to gain fair and equitable access to employment and educational opportunities, the Urban League of NWI is in its 78th year of service and staying true to its mission.

“While we have made significant strides in helping create more diverse and inclusive settings across the counties we serve, our work is far from done,” said Urban League of NWI President and CEO Dr. Vanessa Allen-McCloud. “Embracing and respecting one another’s differences and beliefs is part of the narrative. The ultimate goal is for diversity and inclusion to become commonplace and not an initiative that has to be implemented on so many fronts.”

Stallworth is the Juvenile Magistrate of the LaPorte Circuit Court in LaPorte County, Indiana. She was appointed to this position in April of 2023 and is the first African-American Judicial Officer in the 190-year history of LaPorte County, Indiana.

“Initiatives that champion diversity and inclusion continue to help break down barriers of racism and discrimination, while creating opportunities for greater understanding and appreciation of everyone’s similarities and differences,” said Stallworth. “I look forward to serving as the keynote speaker for the Urban League luncheon as I share my personal experience in blazing a trail in the judicial system.”

The luncheon is a highly anticipated event in the region and acknowledges the contributions made by businesses, non-profit organizations, civic organizations, educational institutions, and individuals that have demonstrated advocacy for diversity and inclusion through programs and initiatives in communities across Northwest Indiana.

Tickets to the luncheon and sponsorship opportunities are now available. For more information, call 219-887-9621 or visit www.ulofnwi.org.