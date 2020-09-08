Urban League of Northwest Indiana to Host Virtual Diversity & Inclusion Awards Ceremony to be Streamed Live via Facebook and YouTube

On the heels of marking its 75th Anniversary, the Urban League of Northwest Indiana continues its meaningful work in the community by hosting its annual Diversity & Inclusion Awards. Due to COVID-19 restrictions and the safety of citizens, this year’s event, normally a luncheon, will be held virtually and will celebrate businesses and organizations that have taken specific measures to uphold diversity and inclusion in the community, workplace and in leadership. Youth Awards and a Minority Business Leader Award will also be presented. Winners will be recognized during a live broadcast Sept. 9th on the campus of Purdue University Northwest from 11:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

“The pandemic has caused us to rethink how we host events and deliver services,” said Dr. Vanessa Allen-McCloud, President and CEO of the Urban League of NWI. “No matter the circumstances, we couldn’t miss the opportunity to honor community organizations and institutions that are still demonstrating the importance of diversity and inclusion in the workplace.”

Virtual greetings will be made by Congressman Pete Visclosky and Michael Hooper, President of Northern Indiana Public Service Company (NIPSCO), which is the lead sponsor.

”It is continually important that people feel their values are respected in their workplaces,” said Thomas L. Keon, chancellor of Purdue University Northwest and chairman of the Urban League of NWI board of directors. “The Urban League is proud to recognize these local employers that show their commitment to championing diversity and inclusion.”

Those seeking to view the awards ceremony may watch it live on the Urban League of Northwest Indiana’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/UrbanLeagueNWI or the Purdue University Northwest’s YouTube page YouTube.com/PurdueNorthwest. Award recipients have been invited to accept their awards during the live broadcast.

“We would like to thank everyone for being so flexible and embracing this modified format,” added Allen McCloud. “Our sponsors, board members, volunteers and community supporters continue to do their part to help the League impact countless lives in the communities we serve.”