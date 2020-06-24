Urban League of Northwest Indiana to Honor Scholarship Recipients with Virtual Red-Carpet Celebration

The Urban League of Northwest Indiana will not let the Covid-19 Pandemic stop the celebration of their scholarship recipients. On Thursday, June 25th from 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m., the organization will feature each scholarship winner virtually via Facebook live as they walk the “Scholarship Red Carpet” at the headquarters located at 3101 Broadway in Gary.

“Education is one of the greatest pillars of our mission,” said Urban League of NWI President and CEO Dr. Vanessa Allen-McCloud. “We must seize every opportunity to highlight the accomplishments of our youth.”

For years, the organization would host a tri-county (Lake, LaPorte and Porter) scholarship luncheon where the youth were honored in front of their families, educators and peers. The spread of COVID-19 caused organizers to get creative this year. Each recipient has a reserved time to walk the red carpet with social distancing being fully enforced. Supporters are encouraged to log on to the Urban League’s Facebook page to view each virtual ceremony.

“There are several benefits to this virtual celebration,” added Allen-McCloud. “Every student will get his or her big moment, people can tune in from anywhere, and if you happen to miss the live broadcast, you can always watch the playback.”

A total of $35,000 will be awarded from a diverse pool of donor organizations, companies and individuals. Several of the donors and board members will also be in attendance to participate in the presentations.

“We are so excited that the team at the Urban League of NWI Indiana has developed a creative way to honor the scholarship winners,” said Board Chairman Dr. Thomas L. Keon, Chancellor of Purdue University Northwest. “We are proud of their accomplishments, and I am sure the students and their families will appreciate the recognition.”

For information about the Urban League of NWI, call 219-887-9621 or visit www.ulofnwi.org.

Click here for a list of scholarship recipients