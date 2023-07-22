Urban League of Northwest Indiana graduates second class of Senior Tekkies

Photo caption: GRADUATES PICTURED (l-r): Back row – Maggie Nichols, Vanessa Allen-McCloud, Alisa Spencer and Tersina Jones. Front row – Amber McKinstry, Ella Carr, Kathleen Bowen, Gloria Green, Chelsea Whittington.

Last week, the Urban League of Northwest Indiana graduated 8 Senior Tekkies who completed a two-month series of learning basic digital literacy skills. The workshops were taught by Chelsea Whittington, CEO of C WHITT PR. A graduation ceremony, held at the Urban League of Northwest Indiana, included the students showcasing their knowledge of technology. Whittington delivered remarks followed by Urban League President and CEO Dr. Vanessa Allen McCloud.

“Senior Tekkie class is steadily becoming one of our most popular offerings,” said Dr. Vanessa Allen-McCloud, President and CEO of the Urban League of NWI. “Not only is there a digital divide in disparaged communities, but age is a factor when it comes to the technology learning curve. We are working to close both.”

During the ceremony, the class members answered various questions asked by Whittington regarding the parts of the computer, texting and device care. Other topics on the curriculum included internet surfing, smartphone operation and introduction to social media.

“Working with seniors gives my heart so much joy,” said Whittington. “It’s like being in a room filled with my parents who are eager to learm. We have lots of fun in class, and I try hard to remove hesitation or concerns they may have about working with technology.”

The event was broadcast live on the Urban League of Northwest Indiana Facebook page and remains available for viewing online. For more information regarding the services and resources offered by the Urban League of NWI, call 219-887-9621 or visit http://www.ulofnwi.org.