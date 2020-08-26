Urban League of Northwest Indiana Exceeds Goal of 75th Anniversary Radiothon Fundraiser

Donations Accepted through September 7th

Recently, the Urban League of Northwest Indiana marked its 75th Anniversary by hosting a Radiothon Fundraiser, which yielded more than $12,000. Held at its headquarters located at 3101 Broadway in Gary, local radio station WLTH 1370 AM/92.7 FM facilitated the live broadcast. Scores of community supporters called in and stopped by the Urban League office with donations.

“We are so thankful to our supporters for helping us exceed our fundraising goal of $10,000,” said Urban League of NWI President and CEO Dr. Vanessa Allen-McCloud. “Thanks to their generosity, we can continue to positively impact countless lives across the three counties we serve.”

Donors were asked to consider giving $75 for 75 years, and the fundraiser will continue through September 7, 2020.

Rev. Dr. Rameen Jackson – Urban League Board Member and Dr. Beverly Lewis-Burton served as chairpersons for the Radiothon planning committee.

“It was great to witness the beloved community unite together to support the Urban League’s initiatives. When the community comes together, we can then accomplish more to meet the needs within our communities,” Said Rev. Dr. Jackson, Senior Pastor of St. Timothy Community Church, Gary, Indiana.

“What an amazing event our radiothon turned out to be,” said Lewis-Burton. “Based on the outpour of love and encouragement we received, I am confident that the Urban League movement is alive and well in Northwest Indiana.”

The Urban League of NWI serves communities in Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties in the primary areas of education, economic empowerment, health and wellness. Additionally, the organization supports civic leadership, civil rights and social justice.