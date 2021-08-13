UPDATE TO THE REFERENDUM CHALLENGE

Robert Buggs and Norman Bailey filed a complaint with the Lake County Election Board in October 2020. The nature of the complaint is that Dr. Paige McNulty, the Gary Community School Corporation (GCSC) Emergency Manager, is a private person working for a private for-profit consulting company, MGT.
The Lake County Elections Board and Registration Director Michelle Fajman allowed Dr. McNulty to place a referendum on the ballot that will enrich MGT, her employer. MGT was hired by the Distressed Unit Appeals Board (DUAB), to balance the budget and eliminate the deficit. Therefore, they are being paid by the State of Indiana and receiving funds from your tax referendum dollars. The last sentence on the referendum’s Public Question is “assisting with balancing the budget.”
In summary, what was allowed by the Lake County Election Officials is possibly criminal.
Here is why. FACTS: (1) SEA 567 did not grant Dr. Paige McNulty or Eric Parrish the authority to perform legislative acts. (2) MGT is a for-profit Consulting Company, Eric Parrish is the chairman. (3) Eric Parrish presented an amended public question/referendum to Wesley Bennett, who only assures that the verbiage is correct, raising the referendum amount from $0.46 per each $100 of assessed valuation to $0.56. (4) Indiana statute states that the amount of a referendum is a legislative act to be determined by a body elected by the people being taxed. (5) MGT is being paid approximately fourteen million dollars to eliminate the deficit and “balance the budget.” (6) “Assisting in balancing the budget,” which means your tax dollars will be given to MGT to “assist” to balance the budget. (7) That is “double-dipping” and people have been sent to jail for that. (8) Attorney James Wiser, LBE&R, Michelle Fajman should have known during the certification process that Dr. McNulty was not authorized by state statute to place a public question/referendum on the ballot. A non-government employee, not elected by the people being taxed, allowed to place a referendum on the ballot that will financially enrich her employer MGT is illegal! Buggs raised these issues several times about the legality of McNulty putting a referendum on the ballot.
A non-government employee, not elected by the people being taxed, allowed to place a referendum on the ballot that will financially enrich her employer MGT is illegal!
Buggs raised these issues several times about the legality of McNulty putting a referendum on the ballot, but McNulty was supported by Representative Vernon Smith, Pastors Dwight Gardner, Corey Brooks, Chester Jones, other elected officials and prominent stakeholders in the city of Gary.
This is a serious issue and officials knowingly and intentionally allowed Dr. McNulty to do this.
Neither the Post Tribune nor the NWI Times would look into Buggs’ and Bailey’s complaints. Their refusal to print or look into the complaints and the allegation against the named political pundits gives credence to the complaints.
The law as articulated in Dunn -v- Indianapolis (1935) states: (1) The power to tax is a legislative function-elected by the people be- ing taxed. (2) It cannot be in the “appointive body.”
Dr. McNulty was “appointed” by DUAB to be the emergency manager. She is not an elected person, nor is she a government employee. The Lake County Election Board
The Lake County Election Board dismissed George Rogge’s referendum complaint stating the legal statute he cited refers to a government employee and “Dr. McNulty is a private entity.” Fajman allowed a private individual, Dr. McNulty, to place a referendum on the ballot that will financially enrich her employer, a for-profit consulting company, MGT. Several state statutes prohibit this illegal act. Fajman is also a defendant in the Buggs and Bailey complaint. The Buggs and Bailey complaint was scheduled for a hearing July 20, 2021. Their Attorney Bryan Bullock notified Buggs the evening prior that he could not attend. Buggs requested a continuance from Election Board hearing Chairman Attorney James Wieser, who promptly denied Buggs a continuance. Attorney Wieser also prohibited Buggs and Bailey from presenting the aforementioned FACTS to the Board. It must be noted that Attorney James Wieser is NOT an official member of the Election Board.
Buggs was not allowed to present the statutes he intended to cite.
In other important issues, Dr. McNulty has gotten rid of six Black males from the GCSC. In the inner cities, a strong Black male presence is critical to our male students’ growth, maturity and discipline.
Dr. McNulty terminated two Black female apprentice painters and hired a white male from Demotte, IN and a Black female who resides in Schererville, IN.
Dr. McNulty is not allowing Black contractors the opportunity to bid on contracts $50,000 or more, by Not Posting The Jobs!
Where are the legislators and preachers who continue to say what a good job she is doing?
Buggs and Bailey are spending their own money to challenge the referendum and the affected citizens won’t even attend the hearings. The next hearing is scheduled for August 17, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. in the Election Boardroom on the 3rd floor of the Crown Point Government Center.
The citizens of Gary were fed misinformation and outright lies by preachers and legislators who aided and abetted all of Dr. McNulty’s questionable actions.