UPDATE TO THE REFERENDUM CHALLENGE

Robert Buggs and Norman Bailey filed a complaint with the Lake County Election Board in October 2020. The nature of the complaint is that Dr. Paige McNulty, the Gary Community School Corporation (GCSC) Emergency Manager, is a private person working for a private for-profit consulting company, MGT.

The Lake County Elections Board and Registration Director Michelle Fajman allowed Dr. McNulty to place a referendum on the ballot that will enrich MGT, her employer. MGT was hired by the Distressed Unit Appeals Board (DUAB), to balance the budget and eliminate the deficit. Therefore, they are being paid by the State of Indiana and receiving funds from your tax referendum dollars. The last sentence on the referendum’s Public Question is “assisting with balancing the budget.”

In summary, what was allowed by the Lake County Election Officials is possibly criminal.

Here is why. FACTS: (1) SEA 567 did not grant Dr. Paige McNulty or Eric Parrish the authority to perform legislative acts. (2) MGT is a for-profit Consulting Company, Eric Parrish is the chairman. (3) Eric Parrish presented an amended public question/referendum to Wesley Bennett, who only assures that the verbiage is correct, raising the referendum amount from $0.46 per each $100 of assessed valuation to $0.56. (4) Indiana statute states that the amount of a referendum is a legislative act to be determined by a body elected by the people being taxed. (5) MGT is being paid approximately fourteen million dollars to eliminate the deficit and “balance the budget.” (6) “Assisting in balancing the budget,” which means your tax dollars will be given to MGT to “assist” to balance the budget. (7) That is “double-dipping” and people have been sent to jail for that. (8) Attorney James Wiser, LBE&R, Michelle Fajman should have known during the certification process that Dr. McNulty was not authorized by state statute to place a public question/referendum on the ballot. A non-government employee, not elected by the people being taxed, allowed to place a referendum on the ballot that will financially enrich her employer MGT is illegal! Buggs raised these issues several times about the legality of McNulty putting a referendum on the ballot.

