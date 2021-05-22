Upcoming June Chicago Humanities Festival Events

In June, Chicago Humanities Festival will address issues of race in art, museums, media, and criminal justice through an eclectic blend of programs with local artists and international stars.

On June 2nd, Chicago artist Cecil McDonald will join in a virtual conversation about his latest body of work, Cuts and Beats, which subverts often racist representation in art by building new images using collage, video, and performance. He will be joined at the event by Indiana University’s Director of the Black Film Center/Archive, Dr. Terri Francis.

On June 10, playwright Cornelius Eady and actor Joe Morton will come together to discuss Brutal Imagination, a National Book Award-nominated poetry collection and an award-winning play about a white woman who fabricated and falsely accused a Black man of murders that she herself committed.

On June 15, a panel of experts from Chicago’s Museum of Science and Industry, the American Alliance of Museums, and the Public Housing Museum will convene to discuss the future of museums, including how museums can make improvements around issues of equity.

In addition to these programs, this summer Chicago Humanities Festival will also host Booker Prize-winning author Salman Rushdie, rock critic Jessica Hopper, and a panel of experts on the future of Museums.