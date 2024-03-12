University of Chicago nurses’ strike averted  

UChicago Medicine

Registered nurses at UChicago Medicine in Chicago, Ill., will not move forward with a planned March 14 strike, as nurses have reached a tentative agreement with management on a new union contract, National Nurses Organizing Committee/National Nurses United (NNOC/NNU) announced today.

“Our decision to call a strike forced management to address a number of our outstanding demands at the bargaining table,” said Stephanie Gamboa, RN in the dermatology clinic and a bargaining team member. “We’re looking forward to ratifying our new contract, which will improve working conditions for nurses and health care for our patients.”

Nurses will vote on ratifying their new contract on March 12 and March 13. Nurses will be available to provide more information about the new agreement when the ratification vote is complete.

NNOC/NNU represents 2,800 nurses at UChicago Medicine.

