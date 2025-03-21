Unity Baptist Church to Celebrate 17th Anniversary with Special Service

Rev. R. Jerry Protho

Event Date: Sunday, March 23, 2025

Location: Unity Baptist Church, 2019 Connecticut Street

Guest Evangelist: Rev. Charles Adam, Jr.

Unity Baptist Church, under the leadership of Rev. R. Jerry Protho, will mark a significant milestone this Sunday, March 23, 2025, as the church celebrates its 17th anniversary. The event will feature a special anniversary service at 4:00 p.m.

The church invites all members of the community to join in the celebration of 17 years of faith, fellowship, and service. Rev. Charles Adam, Jr., the esteemed pastor of Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church, will serve as the guest evangelist for the occasion. With his inspiring messages and powerful ministry, Rev. Adam’s presence is sure to make this anniversary service one to remember.

Unity Baptist Church has been a cornerstone in the community since its founding, and this anniversary marks another year of growth, commitment, and spiritual outreach. The service will highlight the church’s continued dedication to its mission and the impact it has made over nearly two decades.

The church is located at 2019 Connecticut Street, and all are welcome to attend and celebrate the legacy of Unity Baptist Church with Rev. Protho and the entire congregation. For more information, contact the church directly.

Come join the church family and guests for a powerful afternoon of worship and reflection.