Uniting Voices Chicago presents Paint The Town Red at Pritzker Pavilion

Uniting Voices Chicago (formerly Chicago Children’s Choir) youth ensembles from neighborhoods across Chicago perform Paint the Town Red at Pritzker Pavilion in Millennium Park for one show only on May 23 rd at 11am . The concert features Uniting Voices members singing an inspiring mix of original, classic, and contemporary songs from around the globe. Open to the public, the event is “donate what you can” and part of Uniting Voices’ Giving Day, with all donations made now through May 25th being matched by local donors. Come kick off the summer concert season at this spectacular matinee!

Paint The Town Red also marks the launch of the Uniting Voices’ Crescendo Initiative, supported in part by a new $4 million anonymous grant from a national foundation—the largest contribution ever received in the organization’s 67-year history and one of several unprecedented seven-figure gifts in the last year totaling $8 million investing in Chicago’s youth. The Crescendo Initiative will increase student access to transformative musical instruction by expanding Uniting Voices programs, resources, and tour scholarships. These programs empower and unite thousands of students from diverse backgrounds to find their voice and celebrate their common humanity through the power of music.

At Paint the Town Red, the breadth of musical styles, genres and languages being performed reflect the global curriculum of Uniting Voices’ programs ranging from the Civil Rights song “Ain’t Gonna Let Nobody Turn Me ‘Round” to the Greek/Turkish tsifteteli dance to “Om Shanti” which combines many different cultural styles. And everyone will be on their feet for “The Best,” an energetic mashup of hits from Taylor Swift, Tina Turner, U2, Beyonce and more. Performances

The contemporary “A Coco Celebration!” features an exciting mashup of songs from the hit musical film, a special guest collaboration with Pixar’s Coco musical consultant and six-time Latin Grammy Awards winner Camilo Lara. In addition to his work on numerous films, Camilo creates irresistible beats for the global dance floor with his project Mexican Institute of Sound. Also arranged by Uniting Voices’ composer in residence W. Mitchell Owens, the performance is a taste of what the citywide Voice of Chicago ensemble will bring on tour to Mexico in June.

Among the contemporary works being performed is “As One,” composed by Austin Neighborhood Choir singers alongside their conductor Farlanda Buchannon. An uplifting, inspiring song, it offers a youth perspective on their neighborhood and vision for the future. “In a world so unjust, where chaos abounds, I’m a messenger of hope, spreading love all around,” one of the song’s rap solos proclaims.

Featured ensembles at Paint the Town Red include Voice of Chicago, Uniting Voices’ advance ensembles that have toured the country and globe. Also featured will be Dimension, an ensemble for singers with changing voices, and Uniting Voices’ Neighborhood Choir ensembles from Albany Park, Austin, Beverly, Englewood, Gage Park, Humboldt Park, Hyde Park, Lincoln Park/DePaul, Pilsen/Little Village, Rogers Park and West Town.

Through the Crescendo Initiative, Uniting Voices will provide a continuum of learning and performance opportunities like these for singers ages 6-18 in more than 100 school partnerships and programs across 50 Chicago community areas. Uniting Voices is committed to providing transformative learning and performance opportunities for more than 3,000 youth at low or no cost to families. In addition to learning exceptional musical technique, students explore the history and social significance of music from cultures around the globe in a supportive, collaborative environment.

“Our work to meet young people where they are and offer them a window to the world is only possible through the generosity of our vibrant community. This catalytic donation is more than an endorsement of the power of music to inspire and change lives. It is a necessary investment to prepare young people to lead in a globalized society,” says Josephine Lee, Uniting Voices President. “Our youth constantly remind us of what we can achieve when we come together on common ground. These historic gifts will allow us to repair social connection, advance educational opportunity, and prepare young people to work collaboratively with diverse peers – both locally and globally.”

The watershed investment in the Crescendo Initiative is poised to elevate music education as a tool for transcending social division and for supporting students through the very real challenges they face today ranging from the loneliness epidemic to pandemic-related learning loss. Uniting Voices’ programs address these issues by emphasizing holistic learning to nurture social-emotional development and to produce positive outcomes, including a 100 percent high school graduation and college acceptance rate. Through the Uniting Voices curriculum and the connections students make with others across all zip codes and backgrounds, Uniting Voices youth learn to process emotions, build bridges, and practice skill sets that grow their confidence as leaders. 98% of students who have participated for more than five years report personal strength in open-mindedness, acceptance, respect, collaboration, and compassion.

In addition to its year-long music education programs, the Crescendo Initiative will expand access to equitable educational opportunities for students in other ways. It will double scholarships for national and international performance tours, allowing Chicago youth and their peers across the country and the world to exchange ideas and celebrate their common humanity through the universal language of music. Also, it will allow the organization to codify its curriculum and share it with music educators yearning for culturally rich learning experiences for their students. New investments will provide professional development and mentorship that support diverse educators in bringing highly relevant, quality instruction to their classrooms.

For the students on stage at Paint the Town Red, this performance is one of many opportunities throughout the year to perform on a professional stage and/or go on tour locally as well as nationally. For example, O Fortuna from the cantata Carmina Burana was recently showcased in Washington, D.C. by Hyde Park and Beverly Neighborhood Choirs as well as the citywide ensemble Voice of Chicago where the choirs made their Kennedy Center debut and met with college students at Howard University.

Learn more about Paint the Town Red and donate to Uniting Voices Chicago’s Giving Day here.