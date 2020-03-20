United Way of Porter County suspends tax preparation program as coronavirus precaution

Per CDC’s social distancing recommendation, United Way of Porter County will be suspending their free tax preparation service and other in-office activities from Tuesday, March 17 to Monday, March 30.

Residents with tax appointments scheduled during this timeframe will be alerted to this schedule change as soon as possible.

“We’re taking this precautionary step to help insure the safety of our residents,” said Kim Olesker, president and CEO of United Way of Porter County. “During this unprecedented time, our staff will continue to remain diligent in helping residents as health precaution protocols allow.”

Staff will continue to provide resource connections for residents in need. It is recommended to call 2-1-1 for assistance with finding social services near you.

For the interim, United Way is also providing an online coronavirus community resource at unitedwaypc.org/coronavirus-resources. The website will direct residents to health and social services that are available. Special services that arise from coronavirus quarantine, such as childcare resources, will be added as they become available.

“This page will continually be updated as new resources become available,” said Olesker. “One of the more pressing needs that working parents may have is who will take care of their children with school closed for the next four weeks. This site can help them and others find a solution more quickly.”

For more information about what United Way of Porter County is doing in your community and to donate to support crisis services, visit unitedwaypc.org.