United States Senator Amy Klobuchar Endorses Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx

Election day to proceed as planned on Tuesday, March 17

Chicago – On Sunday, March 15, 2020, Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar endorsed the re-election of Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx.

“I am excited to announce my endorsement today of State’s Attorney Kim Foxx. The people of Cook County put the right woman in charge, and it is because of leaders like Kim that our country is rethinking our approach to criminal justice,” said Senator Klobuchar. “Kim’s support for federal gun violence legislation such as an assault weapons ban, her continued priority on prosecuting violent offenders, and her work reforming our criminal justice system with bail reform and new approaches to non-violent offenders makes her more than worthy of support from Cook County residents.”

“I am honored to have Senator Amy Klobuchar’s endorsement because as the first woman elected to represent the state of Minnesota in the United States Senate, she has worked across party lines to pass landmark pieces of legislation to end human trafficking and to combat the opioid epidemic,” said State’s Attorney Foxx. “She is the kind of fighter we need in Washington and I am proud to have her endorsement.”

This endorsement follows other major endorsement announcements this week which include the endorsement of eleven other women prosecutors of color elected across the country.