Union leaders push for sports stadium funding from taxpayers

A rendering of the inside of the Chicago Bears’ proposed lakefront stadium

Union leaders in Illinois are suggesting that they’ll push Gov. J.B. Pritzker for taxpayer funding of new professional sports stadiums in Chicago.

The Illinois General Assembly did not approve spending on proposed Chicago sports facilities this year, but at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago this week, AFL-CIO President Tim Drea said Pritzker is not necessarily against stadium funding.

“He hasn’t said no, he hasn’t necessarily, you know, the subsidies and stuff. There’s a lot going on out there. We want everything to be in the mix,” Drea said.

Illinois Republican State Sen. Andrew Chesney told The Center Square this is a rare opportunity where progressives and conservatives come together.

“The idea that we’re going to give these wealthy entities tax breaks is not something I support. The progressive wing of the Democrat Party actually shares in that position, which is why Gov. Pritzker is so hesitant to drive forward these proposals,” Chesney said.

Chesney said elected officials need to put the priorities of the people of Illinois first, ahead of wealthy entities like the billionaire owners of the Bears and White Sox, the McCaskey family and Jerry Reinsdorf, respectively.

Chicago Federation of Labor President Bob Reiter said union leaders will push for state-funded stadium projects. Reiter said the unions will work with the governor.

“I don’t know that it’s a matter of changing his mind. It’s continuing to work on the legislation to make the case,” Reiter said.

Chesney says he received almost 3,000 responses to a survey on the issue.

“Only three percent, three percent, wanted to support a taxpayer-funded stadium. Three percent. It is widely unpopular in my district, and it’s really widely unpopular everywhere,” Chesney said.

