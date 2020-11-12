Underwood leads Oberweis as counting continues in 14th Congressional race

Crusader Staff Report

Lauren Underwood, the freshman Black Democrat who helped flip the U.S. House to Blue two years ago with a stunning victory, is leading her Republican opponent in a race that is still too close to call more than a week after Election Day.

As of Monday, November 9, Underwood led Jim Oberweis by 1,089 votes, for a total of 192,472. Oberweis has 191,383 votes with 99 percent of the vote counted. Underwood so far has 50.1 percent of the vote to Oberweis’ 49.9 percent.

Oberweis claimed victory on Wednesday, November 4 less than 24 hours after the polls closed on Election Day when he had a lead of nearly 1,300 votes. But with hundreds of mail-in ballots left to count, the race is still not over. So far, Underwood received more votes from mail-in ballots than her opponent.

On Monday, November 9, Illinois election officials said more than 344,000 mail ballots have been returned but not yet counted statewide. The number of mail ballots not yet returned stood at more than 318,000.

Ballots that are postmarked by Election Day on November 3 can legally be counted if they arrive within two weeks or by November 17. The Illinois State Board of Elections also said more than 46,000 provisional ballots had not yet been counted as of Monday morning. Provisional ballots are provided if the voter’s residence could not be verified on Election Day.

Thousands of those uncounted ballots are from voters in Lake, McHenry, Kane, Kendall, DeKalb, Will and DuPage counties. The 14th Congressional district includes mostly McHenry and Kane counties. However, Lake County had the largest number of returned but uncounted ballots as of Monday, with nearly 69,000. More than 40,000 ballots were not yet received.

Oberweis is an Illinois state senator and candidate who has run for U.S. Senate three times since 2002. He ran for Illinois governor in 2006 and for Congress in 2008.

“It appears that we have won a tough fought campaign,” Oberweis said in a video, he posted on Facebook, claiming he “prevailed” and falsely claiming that there were “only a handful” of ballots left to be counted.

Underwood’s campaign pushed back. “Oberweis doesn’t get to call this election: the voters do,” Underwood spokeswoman Andra Belknap said in a statement.

“There are thousands of votes yet to be counted. We appreciate every voter who made their voice heard, and our county clerks and election officials must count every ballot in as expeditious and transparent manner as is possible. Based on publicly available data, we remain confident that once ballots are counted, this race will reflect that the voters have reelected Congresswoman Lauren Underwood.”

In a video posted to social media on November 5, Underwood said her campaign believed a majority of the outstanding ballots were in her favor, adding, “I’m feeling confident about the results and I can’t wait to celebrate with you soon.”

In 2018, Democrats viewed the district as a potential long shot back to the U.S. House. Underwood ousted longtime Republican incumbent Randy Hultgren who voted to repeal the Affordable Care Act, known as Obamacare.

Underwood is the first Black and first woman to ever serve the predominately white district. When she was sworn in at 32, Underwood made history, becoming the youngest Black woman to serve in the House. In the Democratic Primary in March, Underwood easily beat six opponents by taking nearly 58 percent of the vote.

For decades, the 14th district was a Republican stronghold. It was represented by Congressman Dennis Hastert, the longest-serving GOP Speaker of the House who later served a prison sentence after engaging in a hush money scheme to hide his history of sexually abusing young boys.