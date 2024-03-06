Understanding the challenges of Daylight Saving Time for those affected by Alzheimer’s

The Alzheimer’s Association recommends the following strategies to help ease the transition for individuals with Alzheimer’s and dementia

As we approach the biannual transition to Daylight Saving Time (DST), Alzheimer’s Association is shedding light on the impact of this time change on individuals living with Alzheimer’s and dementia. This pressing issue requires attention and understanding from communities, caregivers, and healthcare professionals to ensure the well-being of those affected.

Daylight Saving Time begins on Sunday, March 10, as we set our clocks ahead one hour. This seemingly simple time adjustment can disrupt the daily routines and internal clocks of those with Alzheimer’s and dementia.

For someone with Alzheimer’s, the shift in time can lead to confusion and disorientation, as their internal body clock struggles to adjust to the new schedule. This confusion may manifest as increased agitation, restlessness, or behavioral changes, particularly during the transition period and in the days following the time change.

Caregivers of individuals with Alzheimer’s should be prepared to provide additional support and assistance during this time. Maintaining a consistent daily routine, including regular meal times, bedtime rituals, and activities, can help minimize the impact of DST on sleep patterns and overall well-being. It’s also important to ensure that the environment is conducive to sleep, with minimal disruptions and adequate exposure to natural light during the day.

Additionally, caregivers should be alert to signs of increased sundowning, a phenomenon where symptoms of Alzheimer’s worsen in the late afternoon and evening. The disruption caused by DST can exacerbate sundowning behaviors, so caregivers may need to employ additional strategies to manage symptoms during this time.

By being proactive and providing personalized support, caregivers can help individuals with Alzheimer’s navigate the challenges associated with DST transitions, promoting better sleep and overall quality of life.

Individuals living with Alzheimer’s and dementia often rely on structured daily routines to minimize confusion and anxiety. The disruption caused by DST can lead to various challenges, including:

Increased Sundowning: The shift in daylight hours can intensify the symptoms of “sundowning,” a phenomenon where individuals with dementia become more agitated, confused, and anxious during the late afternoon and early evening.

Sleep Disturbances: Changes in daylight hours can disrupt sleep patterns, leading to sleep disturbances and increased nighttime wandering, which can be unsafe for dementia patients.

Difficulty Adapting: Individuals with Alzheimer’s and dementia may have difficulty understanding the concept of time change, leading to further confusion and disorientation.

Stress on Caregivers: Caregivers often bear the brunt of these changes, having to adapt to the shifting schedules and increased caregiving challenges.

The Alzheimer’s Association recommends the following strategies to help ease the transition for individuals with Alzheimer’s and dementia:

Gradual Adjustment: Begin shifting daily routines in the days leading up to Daylight Saving Time to help individuals adapt more smoothly.

Maintain Consistency: Keep meal times, medication schedules, and bedtime routines as consistent as possible.

Increase Natural Light Exposure: Encourage individuals to spend time outdoors during daylight hours to help regulate their circadian rhythms.

Communicate Clearly: Inform individuals about the time change in simple terms and be patient when answering questions.

Those concerned about themselves or a loved one can contact the Alzheimer’s Association Helpline available 24/7, 365 days a year to those needing information, guidance or support. Specialists and master’s-level clinicians offer confidential information about Alzheimer’s and dementia to people living with the disease, caregivers and families. To reach the helpline, call 800.272.3900. A “live chat” option and online assistance form are available at www.alz.org/help-support/resources/helpline.