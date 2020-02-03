Chicago-CommunityChicago-Fine ArtsChicago-Local NewsLocal NewsNational NewsPulse Uncovered photos gives fresh glimpse of Chicago’s iconic Bud Billiken Parade Posted By crusaderstaff - February 3, 2020 0 199 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter Boxer Muhammad Ali with parade organizer Marjorie Stewart Joyner (center) at start of Bud Billiken Pade, September 23, 1969 In celebration of Black History Month, the photos are from the Harsh Research Collection at Chicago Public Library and the Chicago Park District Duke Ellington band at Bud Billiken parade, 1933. David Kellum-dancing with a young woman at the Bud Billiken parade, 1930’s. Madame C.J. Walker Beauty College float in Bud Billiken parade in front of the Regal Theater,1948. Bud Billiken Parade August 13 1938, 51st and King Drive. Children at water fountain in Washington Park after Bud Billiken parade, 1930s. Crowd in Washington Park following the Bud Billiken Parade,1930s. Illinois Federal Savings and Loan float in Bud Billiken Parade, circa, 1970. Alpha Chi Pi Omega (ACPO) sorotiy and fraternity float in Bud Billiken parade, undated. Beatrice Caffey Youth Service Drum and Bugle Corps, in front of Mt. Moriah Church, July 30, 1966 Looking to Advertise? Contact the Crusader for more information.