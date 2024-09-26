UNCF to Honor Trailblazing Women at 22nd Annual UNCF Maya Angelou Women Who Lead Luncheon, Presented by Wells Fargo  

Fundraising event honors trailblazers in business and community, continues its tradition of delivering impact to HBCUs and underrepresented students

UNCF (United Negro College Fund) proudly announces the return of its signature fundraising event, the 22nd Annual UNCF Maya Angelou Women Who Lead Luncheon, presented by Wells Fargo. The luncheon will be held on Sept. 28, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. in the Richardson Ballroom of the Charlotte Convention Center, celebrating the legacy of Dr. Maya Angelou and her unwavering commitment to educational equity.

The luncheon promises an engaging program featuring an inspiring awards presentation, heartfelt tributes and the crowd-favorite “HATitude” competition. The 2024 event co-chairs are Janelle Alston Collins, director, Red Hill Ventures, and Kelley Rouse, MD of obstetrics and gynecology, Atrium Health.

Named after the iconic civil rights activist and poet Dr. Maya Angelou, the luncheon celebrates the achievements of extraordinary women leaders who have made significant contributions to their communities and beyond. Dr. Angelou’s unwavering belief in the power of education and her commitment to empowering women inspired the creation of this event. The luncheon honors women in corporate, community and civic spaces who have demonstrated exceptional leadership and impact. Proceeds from the event support UNCF’s mission of providing educational opportunities and scholarships for deserving students across North Carolina.

“Dr. Maya Angelou was one of our stalwart supporters and her memory lives on through our event,” said Maurice E. Jenkins, Jr., executive vice president and chief development officer, UNCF. “She stayed by our side for years, understanding that truly ‘A mind is a terrible thing to waste.’® We thank our partners and sponsors for continuing this important, vital work through our Maya Angelou Women Who Lead Luncheon. Deserving, talented students from across North Carolina and all over the United States can get to and through college thanks to this fundraising event’s corporations, foundations and individual supporters.”

This year, UNCF honors three exceptional women leaders to receive the UNCF Women Who Lead Award, recognizing their significant contributions to the Charlotte community: Lynette Bell, president, Truist Foundation; Peggy Harris, chief diversity officer, Atrium Health; and Harriet Rosebud, owner and well-renowned milliner of Harriet Rosebud Hats.

Ruth Carter, Academy Award-winning costume designer and author, will also receive the 22nd Annual Maya Angelou Lifetime Achievement Award for her groundbreaking work in the film industry and dedication to uplifting Black culture in iconic films such as Black Panther, Selma and Malcolm X.

“The Maya Angelou Women Who Lead Luncheon is one of the premier events hosted by UNCF. The luncheon recognizes women who set the standard for leadership and are staunch supporters of UNCF’s mission to help deserving underrepresented students of color to fulfill their college dreams. We expect this year’s luncheon to be the hottest ticket in town as we raise funds to support our work,” said Tiffany Jones-Boyd, area development director, UNCF.

Wells Fargo is the presenting sponsor for the luncheon. Other top sponsors include Chick-fil-A, Lowe’s, Beasley Media Group, Brighthouse Financial, Novant Health, State Farm, First Horizon and Janelle and Todd Collins, along with other new and returning sponsors. This year, the event fundraisers hope to garner national support and raise over $600,000.

To register, please visit UNCF.org/MAWWLL. For more information, go to UNCF.org/Charlotte

