UNCF NWI Leadership Council to host 8th annual Gary Mayor’s breakfast

UNCF (United Negro College Fund) Northwest Leadership Council will host its 8th annual Gary Mayor’s Breakfast on Feb. 11th at 8:30 a.m. The event will be virtual, occurring via Facebook Live. Hosted by the Honorable Jerome A. Prince, the event will be attended by more than 300 business, civic and education leaders in support of UNCF’s work in providing Northwest Indiana students the resources to get to and through college.

Formed in 2007, UNCF’s Northwest Leadership Council has awarded more than 60 scholarships and raised more than $400,000 in support of Northwest Indiana students. This year’s event presenting sponsor is NIPSCO, which will be represented by Jennifer Montague. The Keynote Speaker is Dr. Elfred Pinkard, president of UNCF Member School, Wilberforce University. Arica Ellis, Jazz and R&B Singer and UNCF Member School, Fisk University Alumni will provide a musical selection.

“Proceeds from this fundraising event will support UNCF’s education mission and help break the financial barriers that prevent so many talented students from earning a college degree,” said Attorney Shelice Tolbert, President of the UNCF Northwest Leadership Council.

Donations can be made at: give.uncf.org/2021garybreakfast.

Registration is free to the public at https://uncf.org/event/2021-mayors-breakfast-gary-in.