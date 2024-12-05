UNCF Kicked Off its Year-end Giving Season running now through Dec. 31

Seeks vital funds to empower HBCUs and their students during this critical time

CHICAGO – Kicking off the season of giving, UNCF (United Negro College Fund) Chicago’s 2024 #GivingTuesday campaign is encouraging giving to correct the challenges facing minority higher education.

#GivingTuesday, a global day of giving that harnesses the collective power of individuals, communities and organizations, is set for Dec. 3 this year. #GivingTuesday officially kicks off “giving season” for UNCF, which runs through the end of the year.

UNCF works tirelessly to benefit historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs), in part, by changing the narrative of HBCUs across the nation and helping equip minority students with the resources necessary to transition into and graduate from college, and ultimately succeed in the workforce.

“As we enter the season of giving, we hope people across the nation will give to support our cause. Students across the United States need our support,” said Maurice E. Jenkins, Jr., executive vice president and chief development officer, UNCF.

“African American and other minority students find themselves often without the resources and opportunities to get to and through college. UNCF works to ensure a fairer playing field through our support of both our HBCUs and their students,” said UNCF Regional Development Director Lisa M. Rollins.

Three reasons to give to UNCF during #GivingTuesday:

· Our students are at greatest risk of not being able to continue their educational efforts due to financial need.

· The nation’s HBCUs have been producing almost 17% of all African American graduates and nearly 20% of African American graduates in the STEM fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics — the critical industries of the future.

· UNCF can only support one out of every 10 scholarship applicants. UNCF must have the critical resources to do its important work of supporting HBCUs and our students.

“UNCF was founded on the act of giving. Our participation in #GivingTuesday shows our steadfast commitment to supporting our member institutions and educating our students,” Rollins added.

Ways to help UNCF make a lasting impact in the life of a student:

1. Donate today. Visit UNCF.org/Chicago and hit the “Support UNCF Chicago” button.

2. Share your donation to UNCF on social media using #GivingTuesday.

3. Follow #UNCF on Facebook, X @UNCF and Instagram.

4. Give to UNCF through your office workplace campaign.

5. Spread the word about UNCF’s mission and our large number of scholarship programs for students of color.

For more information about UNCF, visit UNCF.org, uncf.org/Chicago and follow on social media @UNCFChicago and #UNCFChicago.