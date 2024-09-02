UNCF celebrates 80 years with Chicago walk, Sept. 7

As UNCF (United Negro College Fund) observes its 80th anniversary, UNCF Chicago will hold its 41st Annual Walk for Education®, Sept. 7, 2024, at 8 a.m., in Chicago at Burnham Park, Grove 7, South DuSable Lake Shore Drive at 39th Street.

As in previous years, participants can choose a 5K walk/fun run or a 10K bike/skate course.

The UNCF Chicago Walk for Education raises funds to support Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and the students they serve through the help of individuals, corporations and other group donors.

From 2022 – 2023, UNCF awarded 541 scholarships to students in Illinois.

Toni Preckwinkle, President, Cook County Board of Commissioners, returns this year as Honorary Chair of the Walk for Education. Radio personality Ramonski Luv from FM Omni-Channel Radio will serve as emcee. Advocate, scholar and future veterinarian Amara Harris serves as Grand Marshall.

“It is always a pleasure to have Toni Preckwinkle, President of the Cook County Board of Commissioners, serve as Walk Chair. Throughout the years, she has embraced UNCF and has continually shown her love for these young students and their families and her commitment to extend avenues to higher education,” said Lisa M. Rollins, UNCF Regional Development Director, Chicago.

New this year is Education Row, the place to get scholarship information, resources, information about colleges and vital educational assistance for students and parents. It’s free and open to the public.

“During our 80 years of existence and despite heavy odds, UNCF has continued to move the needle for HBCUs and students of color, fueling their progress,” said Dr. Michael L. Lomax, president and CEO, UNCF.

“We continue to find ourselves at a crossroads where the need of our students and the demand on our member HBCUs is larger than ever before. I’ve said this before, and I’ll say it again—we are at risk of washing away a generation of talented and deserving African American and minority students. Donations are urgently needed to ensure our next generation of American leaders get to college, succeed and graduate.

“We invite everyone to register and join our Walk for Education to help ensure better futures for us all,” said Dr. Lomax.

UNCF Chicago 2024 Walk for Education sponsors are Aldi, SC Johnson, BMO Harris Bank and Old National Bank. Media partners are FM Omni-Channel Radio, Chicago Defender and WGN-TV 9 Chicago.

The registration fee is $40 for adults and $20 for children ages 12 and under. To register for the event, visit www.UNCF.org/chicagowalk. For more information and sponsorship opportunities, contact UNCF at 312-845-2200.

Follow the UNCF Chicago Walk on social media: #LaceUp4UNCF, #UNCFChicago, and @UNCFChicago