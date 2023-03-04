UChicago Medicine’s skull base team receives national distinction

Photo caption: UChicago Medicine’s NASBS Multidisciplinary Team of Distinction includes, from left, Hassan Shah, MD, Sean Polster, MD, Christopher Roxbury, MD, and John Collins, MD, PhD.

By Jamie Bartosch, UChicago Medicine

The University of Chicago Medicine has been named a North American Skull Base Society Multidisciplinary Team of Distinction, the first time the academic health system has received this recognition.

The designation from the professional medical society recognizes multidisciplinary clinical teams that manage patients with complex skull base diseases and conditions. UChicago Medicine is one of 45 skull base centers on the NASBS list.

The core faculty members of UChicago Medicine’s NASBS Multidisciplinary Team of Distinction include neurorhinologist Christopher Roxbury, MD, neurosurgeon Sean P. Polster, MD, neuroradiologist John Collins, MD, PhD, and oculoplastic surgeon Hassan Shah, MD.

“I am extremely proud we received this distinction because it emphasizes our team approach and multidisciplinary collaboration,” said Roxbury, who directs UChicago Medicine’s endoscopic skull base program. “As a team, we offer state-of-the-art and patient-tailored treatment plans that help optimize outcomes for patients with very rare and challenging pathologies.”

UChicago Medicine’s skull base team treats conditions such as pituitary tumors, cerebrospinal fluid leaks, benign and malignant tumors of the anterior skull base, and lateral skull base pathologies, such as acoustic neuromas.

UChicago Medicine has unique faculty expertise in anterior cranial base surgery. In addition to Roxbury and Polster, other experts include Paramita Das, MD, MS, Peleg Horowitz, MD, PhD, and Bakhtiar Yamini, MD, neurosurgeons who all perform anterior cranial base surgery for pituitary tumors and other complex pathologies.

The UChicago Medicine skull base team also includes Jayant Pinto, MD in rhinology; Terence Imbery, MD, and Michael B. Gluth, MD, in otology and lateral skull base surgery; and staff in medical and radiation oncology who collaborate to treat patients with skull base malignancies.

This article originally appeared on UChicago Medicine.