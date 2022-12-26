UChicago Medicine named to list of best hospitals for maternity care

By Chelsea Johnson, UChicago Medicine

The University of Chicago Medicine was named to Money.com and The Leapfrog Group’s “Best Hospitals for Maternity Care” list, published this fall. UChicago Medicine was one of 259 hospitals named to the list, out of more than 2,200 hospitals nationwide, based on maternity care data submitted via the 2022 Leapfrog Hospital Survey.

To qualify, eligible hospitals were required to receive a B or higher on the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade assessment for spring 2022 and to meet criteria specific to maternity care.

A diverse group of providers made the 2022 list, including hospitals that provide care for uncomplicated pregnancies, as well as those that care for high-risk deliveries and may offer neonatal intensive care units.

UChicago Medicine received its 21st consecutive A grade in patient safety from The Leapfrog Group in May, making it one of only 22 health providers in the U.S. to maintain the top score over the past 10 years.

For more information on the best hospitals for maternity care and the methodology used for the assessment, visit here.

This article originally appeared on UChicago Medicine.