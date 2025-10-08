UChicago Medicine Ingalls locations offering free mental health screenings in October for National Depression and Health Screening Month

The free screenings aim to raise awareness for depression and anxiety and to help remove stigma and barriers to access that community members struggling with mental health face.

During National Depression and Health Screening Month in October, University of Chicago Medicine Ingalls locations will offer free screenings for symptoms of depression and anxiety for people 12 years and older. Screenings are taking place on the following dates and times, and no appointment is necessary:

At the screenings, individuals will answer a series of questions to help recognize if they are experiencing signs of depression or anxiety. A licensed clinician will be present to discuss concerns and to help explain the screening tool and results. Additional resources will be available after the screening, and individuals needing further support will be able to schedule a comprehensive no-cost mental health assessment.

For those seeking support but unable to attend the scheduled screening times, Ingalls offers complimentary and confidential assessments by calling 708-915-8600. Trained mental health professionals are also available 24/7 to provide referral assistance by calling 708-915-6411. Same-day, walk-in, and virtual appointments are also available.

With these free screenings, UChicago Medicine is continuing its commitment to address the growing need for more mental health services on Chicago's South Side and the south suburbs. Last year, UChicago Medicine Ingalls Memorial Hospital added 15 beds to its behavioral health department inpatient unit, helping patients in crisis access inpatient behavioral health services more quickly and making it easier for patients to stay in the UChicago Medicine network. To learn more about the behavioral health services offered by UChicago Medicine in the south suburbs, please visit our website.