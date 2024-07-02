UChicago Medicine AdventHealth Returns as Official Healthcare Provider of 2024 NASCAR Chicago Street Race

Chicago-Based Health Provider to Sponsor Erik Jones in Legacy Motor Club No. 43 at Grant Park 165 NASCAR Cup Series Street Race

Today, the NASCAR Chicago Street Race announced that UChicago Medicine AdventHealth will return as the official healthcare provider for 2024. Following a successful inaugural event last year, the west suburban-based healthcare provider will provide care for drivers, crew and NASCAR staff at the UChicago Medicine AdventHealth Mobile Infield Care Center.

In addition to providing on-site medical attention, UChicago Medicine AdventHealth will sponsor Erik Jones in the Legacy Motor Club No. 43 Toyota Camry XSE.

“As members of the Chicago community year-round, we know that UChicago Medicine AdventHealth has a sterling reputation for providing top-level medical care throughout the region,” said Julie Giese, Chicago Street Race President. “Both UChicago Medicine AdventHealth and the NASCAR Chicago Street Race team have a shared commitment to our local community, and we are thrilled to welcome them back for the upcoming Chicago Street Race Weekend.”

An academic health system based on Chicago’s South Side, UChicago Medicine has a controlling interest in AdventHealth’s Great Lakes Region, which includes four Illinois hospitals in Bolingbrook, Glendale Heights, Hinsdale and La Grange along with a network of nearly 50 physicians’ offices and outpatient locations in Chicago’s western suburbs.

“While AdventHealth has been proud to be a part of other NASCAR races in the past, last year was the first collaboration between UChicago Medicine AdventHealth and Chicago Street Race,” said Dr. Monica Reed, president and CEO of UChicago Medicine AdventHealth. “We are excited to bring that same high standard of care back to Grant Park this July, in continuation of this ongoing partnership between our organizations.”

For more information on UChicago Medicine AdventHealth, the Official Health Care Provider of the NASCAR Chicago Street Race Weekend, visit www.healthychicagoland.org.

Keith Urban, The Chainsmokers, The Black Keys, Lauren Alaina, Buddy Guy, and a Special 40th Anniversary of Chicago House Music showcase will headline this year’s Chicago Street Race in Grant Park, July 6-7. The Chainsmokers – whose Saturday evening set will include a special appearance with NASCAR Cup Series drivers – will make their triumphant return to the Chicago Street Race.

In addition to bringing in a wide variety of musical acts, NASCAR also offers Youth General Admission Pricing for the 2024 Chicago Street Race Weekend. Children 12 and under are free on Saturday, July 6, and Youth GA tickets for Sunday’s Cup Series race are $45.