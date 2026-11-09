UAPB routs Bethune-Cookman 63-21, ties for SWAC West lead

Arkansas-Pine Bluff strengthened its Southwestern Athletic Conference Western Division championship hopes Saturday, routing Bethune-Cookman 63-21 at Simmons Bank Field behind a powerful rushing attack and five interceptions.
The Golden Lions (5-3, 3-2 SWAC) won their third consecutive game, moving into a three-way tie for first place in the SWAC West with Prairie View A&M and Alcorn State. Bethune-Cookman fell to 5-4 overall and 3-2 in conference play.
UAPB dominated from the opening possession, scoring 56 unanswered points and building a 28-0 first-quarter lead before extending its advantage to 56-0.
The Golden Lions finished with 451 yards of total offense, including 333 rushing yards, averaging 9.8 yards per carry.
Jaylen Jennings led the rushing attack with 103 yards and two touchdowns on five carries. Jalen Williams added 80 yards and a score, while Chris Hicks Jr. contributed 66 yards and another touchdown.
Demetric Whitlock Jr. scored three touchdowns, while quarterback Jack Schierholz threw for 118 yards and three scores without an interception.
“Running the football is who we are,” UAPB coach Alonzo Hampton said. “We run the ball to set up the pass, not the other way around.”
Defensively, UAPB recorded five interceptions, six sacks and 15 tackles for loss, converting turnovers into 28 points. Camare Jackson led the defense with seven tackles and an interception.
The victory reinforced Hampton’s confidence in a team some had already counted out of the championship race.
During a SWAC coaches’ media call before the Southern University game, Hampton said he was thrown “for a loop” when a reporter suggested UAPB could not win the division despite sitting just a half-game behind the leader with five games remaining.
Now tied for first with three games left, the Golden Lions remain firmly in contention for the SWAC West championship and a berth in the conference title game.
“We control our destiny, but we have to take it one play at a time and one day at a time,” Hampton said. “I don’t think we’ve played our best football yet.”
UAPB, ranked No. 4 in the HBCU FCS Coaches Poll, travels to Grambling State on Saturday, November 7, at 2 p.m. for another critical SWAC West matchup.