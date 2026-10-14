UAPB crushes Southern 41-10, turns attention to Homecoming showdown

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff delivered one of its strongest performances of the season Saturday night, defeating Southern University 41-10 at A.W. Mumford Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
The Golden Lions dominated on the ground, threw four touchdown passes and shut out Southern over the final three quarters to earn their first Southwestern Athletic Conference victory of the season.
UAPB improved to 3-2 overall and 1-1 in SWAC play, while Southern dropped to 2-4 and 0-2 in conference action.
Quarterback Garrison Davis led the way for Arkansas-Pine Bluff, completing 15 of 22 passes for 154 yards and four touchdowns without an interception. Davis also rushed for a team-high 92 yards on eight carries, giving Southern problems throughout the night.
The Golden Lions finished with 299 rushing yards and averaged an impressive 9.6 yards per carry.
Running back Jalen Williams added 78 yards on just three carries, while Za’Marion Webber contributed 59 yards on 10 attempts.
Williams also played a major role on special teams, returning three kickoffs for 167 yards and helping UAPB maintain strong field position.
Southern opened the game with a touchdown to take a 7-0 lead, but Arkansas-Pine Bluff answered when Davis connected with D’Avery Robinson on a 12-yard touchdown pass.
After Southern regained the lead with a field goal, Davis found Demetric Whitlock Jr. for a 15-yard touchdown early in the second quarter, putting UAPB ahead 14-10.
Kicker Trey Glymph added a 34-yard field goal just before halftime, giving the Golden Lions a 17-10 advantage.
The second half belonged entirely to Arkansas-Pine Bluff.
Glymph connected on another field goal before Davis found Robinson for a 30-yard touchdown pass. Jaylen Jennings followed with an eight-yard touchdown run late in the third quarter, extending the lead to 34-10.
Davis closed out the scoring with a two-yard touchdown pass to Bryce Robinson in the fourth quarter.
Whitlock finished with eight receptions for 94 yards and a touchdown, while D’Avery Robinson caught three passes for 48 yards and two scores.
UAPB’s defense was just as impressive.
After allowing 10 points in the first quarter, the Golden Lions kept Southern off the scoreboard for the remainder of the game.
Du’Wayne Paulhill led the defense with nine tackles. Danarius Hilliard and Tylan Cole each recorded a sack, while Raylen Spratt added an interception.
Southern finished with 318 total yards but could not keep pace with UAPB’s explosive offense.
The Golden Lions also converted six of their 10 third-down opportunities, helping sustain drives and control the game.
For head coach Alonzo Hampton, the victory showed what Arkansas-Pine Bluff can accomplish when its offense, defense and special teams perform together.
“This is the best win I’ve had since I’ve been a head coach,” Hampton said. “We put it together as a whole unit, offense, defense and special teams. I’m proud of those guys.”
After falling behind 10-7 in the opening quarter, UAPB scored 34 unanswered points to turn a competitive SWAC matchup into a convincing road victory.
The Golden Lions will now enter their bye week with momentum following one of their most complete performances of the season. The break will give Hampton and his coaching staff additional time to rest players, make adjustments and prepare for UAPB’s 2026 Homecoming showdown against Alabama State.
The Golden Lions are scheduled to host the Hornets on Saturday, October 17, at 2 p.m. at Simmons Bank Field in Pine Bluff, Arkansas.
The game will highlight a week of Homecoming festivities under the theme “A Different ROAR!” With their first SWAC victory secured, the Golden Lions will look to continue their winning ways before a home crowd of alumni, students and supporters.