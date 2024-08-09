U.S. Showcasing SEAL Virtual Reality Experience During Chicago Navy Week – TODAY

This weekend, during Chicago Navy Week, the U.S. Navy Recruiting Command is showcasing the Nimitz, a mobile, state-of-the-art virtual reality experience that simulates an actual high-speed Navy SEAL mission. Here’s a video preview of the Nimitz.

Inside the Nimitz, which is housed in a large, unfolding 18-wheeler, participants go through a video briefing before strapping on an Oculus Rift headset and a piece of wearable technology called a SubPac (traditionally used by Club DJs) that percusses in real time to the sounds of the mission. Visitors navigate the mission using a cutting-edge steering wheel and throttle system that replicates the actual sensation of piloting a high-speed Navy Special Warfare Combatant Craft. Once finished, participants move to the debriefing station, where they receive feedback and a performance grade.

Nimitz Virtual Reality Experience – Chicago Navy Week

Friday-Sunday, August 9-11; 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand Avenue

Navy recruiting leaders are available for interviews prior to and during the event to discuss the decision to showcase the Nimitz during Chicago Navy Week.

