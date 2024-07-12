U.S. Representative Danny K. Davis, in collaboration with various organizations, will host “Raising Our Sons to Men Leadership Conference.”

In a bold move to foster positive development and empowerment among young men in our city’s most underserved communities, Congressman Danny K. Davis is hosting the “Raising Our Sons to Men Leadership Conference” at Malcolm X College. This transformative event aims to address the root causes of challenges faced by youth and create pathways to success.

This conference focuses on cultivating positive norms and providing the tools necessary for young men to thrive in their environments. By empowering these individuals with mentorship and resources, we aim to build safer, more supportive communities.

Key highlights include:

Congressman Danny K. Davis: Host and keynote speaker, sharing insights and experiences to inspire and empower young men.

Che “Rhymefest” Smith: A multi-talented individual known for his work as a rapper, songwriter, activist, and community leader. Rhymefest is a Grammy, Golden Globe, and Academy Award- winning artist who speaks on healing divides through the arts, finding one’s purpose, and leveraging cultural currency for social and political justice.

Dr. Asar Hapi, Ph.D.: An expert in optimizing physical ability and maximizing performance for athletes, Dr. Hapi will provide valuable insights on trauma, mental health, and personal development.

Intensive Workshops: Sessions on conflict resolution, financial literacy, and community engagement.

Cultural Performances and Diversity Events: Activities designed to broaden perspectives and foster unity.

This conference is about transformation and growth. By equipping young men with the skills to navigate toxic urban environments, resist peer pressure, and become leaders in their communities, we are paving the way for a brighter future for Chicago.

Pathway to Building Our Sons: The “Raising Our Sons to Men Leadership Conference” is part of a broader movement to create safer cities by addressing not just physical safety but also mental and emotional well-being. Through mentorship, education, and community support, we are committed to transforming the lives of young men. The event will also feature participation from partners in Africa, connecting via live feed to share global perspectives and solutions.