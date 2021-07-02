U.S. Rep. Frank Mrvan to Join Indiana Care Workers for Town Hall on Home Care Jobs

At first in-person town hall since 2019, workers to raise demands for Congress to pass Biden’s care plan

Home care workers in Gary, Indiana announced today they will host Rep. Frank Mrvan for a town hall Friday to share their experiences and call on elected leaders to support the transformational investment in home- and community-based services in President Biden’s care plan.

Indiana essential home care workers in the Service Employees International Union (SEIU) are joining together with Indiana home care consumers and NAACP members and taking action to demand the White House’s proposed $400 billion investment in home care jobs.

“Every day, during a deadly pandemic, I chose to go to work for poverty wages because I love my job. I love taking care of my client, and they need me. But we workers deserve to be taken care of too,” said Melissa Reynolds, a home care worker in Indiana. “We need our elected leaders to recognize the essential nature of the work we do, and make sure we are all paid a living wage, given health benefits and adequate time off and the opportunity to join a union. If President Biden’s care plan passes, millions of us care workers — most of whom are women of color — could make sure the rapidly aging population in this country has access to quality care.”

Indiana’s town hall is part of a nationwide campaign led by Black, Latina and Asian women home care workers. Over the coming weeks, care workers and elected officials in 23 states are joining together in town halls to galvanize support for a historic investment in the country’s care systems.

The care plan would create more than one million jobs in home care and transform them into living-wage jobs with the opportunity to join a union. The home care workforce is 87% women, 62% people of color and one-third immigrant, making the plan a once-in-a-generation opportunity to invest in a largely women of color workforce. It would also put women — especially Black, Latina, Asian and immigrant women who perform the bulk of care work — at the center of our nation’s economic recovery and create the foundation of a more diverse, resilient middle class.

EVENT DETAILS

WHO: Rep. Frank Mrvan, Indiana home care workers and consumers, NAACP members from Gary and Laporte County

WHAT: Town hall in support of a $400B investment in home- and community-based care, which would represent the first-ever jobs program for a majority-women-of-color workforce

WHEN: Friday, July 2, 3-4 pm CT

WHERE: Glen Theatre, 20 W Ridge Road, Gary, IN

WATCH LIVESTREAM: https://www.facebook.com/SEIUHCII/live_videos/

VISUAL: Socially-distanced in-person event with care workers and community members standing together with elected leaders; signs and banners with slogans such as “Respect Us, Protect Us, Pay Us”

ADDITIONAL BACKGROUND

Care work is the foundation of the U.S. economy, making all other work possible. The pandemic exacerbated what was already a broken care system and exposed deeply entrenched economic and health inequities. More than 90% of care jobs are held by women; three out of five home care workers are people of color and one in three are immigrants. Care workers put everything on the line to keep aging adults and people with disabilities safe and cared for while the world went into lockdown, yet the same care workers typically only earn around $16,000 a year, are often without the choice to join a union, and are far more likely to live in poverty or near-poverty than other workers.

President Biden’s care plan would invest $400 billion to create a million new care jobs, most of them in home care. The care industry is our nation’s fastest growing sector. With 10,000 people turning 65 in the U.S. every day, an estimated 1.3 million new care jobs are needed in the next decade to meet rising demand. This moment presents a once-in-a-generation opportunity to make those urgently-needed jobs the green, living-wage, union jobs of the future.

The American people agree that investing in care can’t wait, which is why in poll after poll a vast majority of voters across party lines support the proposal to expand home- and community-based care. Polling from Vox and Data for Progress shows that voters overwhelmingly support the proposed $400 billion investment in home- and community-based care for aging adults and people with disabilities (73%). The measure boasts a more than 50% margin of support, including broad support across party lines. And the data has been echoed elsewhere: Navigator research recently showed that 76% of Americans support raising wages and benefits for essential home care workers.

Care workers including home care and nursing home workers have been organizing together for decades to raise demands for an investment in care jobs that would raise pay to living wages and ensure benefits like healthcare, paid leave and the right to come together in a union. And over the last several months, home care and nursing home workers with SEIU and the National Domestic Workers Alliance have taken action via protests, marches, speakouts, car caravans, and tele-town halls attended by tens of thousands. They’ve held vigils for their coworkers who tragically and needlessly lost their lives to COVID. And leading up to the 2020 election, care workers turned out in Georgia and all across the country to vote for an economy that works for all, not just some.