U.S. Postal Service is hiring in Indiana

Contributed By:The 411 News

Seeking a few good men and women for positions across the state

The U.S. Postal Service is seeking a few good men and women to join their ranks. Applicants should go to the USPS Careers site (bottom of page) at www.usps.com, click on Indiana to see a variety of positions open in several ZIP Codes in the Greater Indiana District.

Positions posted change frequently. The Postal Service recommends that those seeking employment check each day for newly posted jobs. Posted positions may include, but are not limited to the following:

The salary for the Postal Service Employee (PSE) is $17.95 an hour. A PSE clerk performs a variety of duties in processing of the mail, in the mail processing or in a customer service facility. A PSE must be available to work assigned tours, scheduled days and be available to work on short notice.

The salary for the Mail Handler Assistant (MHA) is $16.21 an hour. A MHA loads, unloads, and moves bulk mail and performs duties in the movement and processing of mail in the processing facilities. The employee may be required to work weekdays, evenings, overnight and weekends.

The salary for a City Carrier Assistant (CCA) is $17.29 an hour. The employee will be required to work Saturdays and weekdays as needed. May include Sundays and holidays. He/she must be available to work assigned tours, scheduled days and must be available to work on short notice.

A CCA delivers and collects mail on foot or by vehicle under varying road and weather conditions in a prescribed area; maintains professional and effective public relations with customers and others, requiring a general familiarity with postal laws, regulations, products and geography of the area.

The salary for a Rural Carrier Associate (RCA) is $18.56 an hour. A RCA cases, delivers, and collects mail along a prescribed rural route using either a vehicle provided by the Postal Service or the employee’s own vehicle, for which he/she will be compensated. The employee provides customers on the route with a variety of services.

The salary for an Assistant Rural Carrier (ARC) is $18.56 per hour. An ARC delivers packages on Sundays and observed federal holidays. In addition, they may case, deliver, collect mail and packages along a prescribed rural route and provide customers with a variety of services on Saturdays.

Applicants must have a valid state driver’s license, a safe driving record, and at least two years of documented driving experience.

ALL applicants must apply online at http://www.usps.com/employment by the close of a job posting period — 11:59 p.m. on the date in question. Paper applications will not be accepted.

Candidates, except for individuals performing active military duty, will need to be present for screening activities, including an interview, in the facility location or vicinity.

With the exception of an Assistant Rural Carrier position (ARC), an online exam is required for postal positions. Instructions regarding the exam process will be sent via email once the candidate successfully submits an online application.

Qualified applicants must successfully pass a pre-employment drug screening to meet the Postal Service’s requirement to be drug free. The Inspection Service criminal background check is conducted using United States resources only.

The Inspection Service may be able to process inquires for U.S. Citizens only with 5-years of residency history within the United States. Applicants must also be a U. S. citizen, a lawful permanent resident alien, or a citizen of a territory owing allegiance to the United States.

The Postal Service will communicate with candidates by email concerning applications, so it is very important that applicants have an email account.

Limited benefits include raises, paid vacation days and access to health insurance as required by law or after the first 360-day term, whichever comes first.

Veterans who are entitled to veterans’ preference and/or covered by the Veterans Employment Opportunity Act may apply for any posted position.