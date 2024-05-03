U.S. District Court Ruling Endangers Young Girls

‘Places young girls at risk of predatory abortion providers’

Indiana Right to Life President and Chief Executive Officer Mike Fichter issued this statement on the U.S. District Court’s ruling today, implementing a permanent injunction against Indiana’s aid-or-assist law prohibiting persons aiding minor girls in obtaining abortions out of state.

“This ruling today by U.S. District Court Judge Sarah Evans Barker is an outrage — undercutting parental rights and endangering young girls. This ruling places young girls at risk of predatory abortion providers, coerced abortions, and abortions without informed consent. It also opens the door for Indiana abortion providers to sell abortions to young girls across state borders – all without parents knowing. We anticipate and applaud an appeal by Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita.”