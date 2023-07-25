U.S. 41 and S.R. 152 to close for railroad work in Hammond

The Indiana Department of Transportation announces short-term road closures on U.S. 41 and State Road 152/Indianapolis Blvd. next week while Norfolk Southern rebuilds two at-grade crossings. U.S. 41 will close first, with Indianapolis Blvd. closing when U.S. 41 reopens.

U.S. 41 will be closed on or after Monday, July 31 for approximately three days between Fayette St. and Kane St. The official detour for this closure will follow I-94, U.S. 20/Indianapolis Blvd., and State Road 312.

Indianapolis Blvd. will be closed on or after Wednesday, August 2 for approximately two days between 165th St. and Summer St. The official detour for this closure will follow U.S. 20, State Road 912, and I-94.

Motorists should seek an alternate route.

