U.S. 231 to close west of Crown Point

Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Rieth Riley Construction will close U.S. 231 between Bell Street and Tenbrook Drive on or after Monday, April 15 through mid-June for two consecutive projects.

U.S. 231 will first be closed between Hendricks Place and Tenbrook Drive for a pipe lining project. After the first project is complete, the closure of U.S. 231 will be between Bell Street and Fathke Road for a small structure replacement project.

Motorists should seek alternate routes. The official detour will follow U.S. 41, U.S. 30 and State Road 55.

Motorists in Northwest Indiana can monitor road closures, road conditions, and traffic alerts any time via:

