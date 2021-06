The Indiana Department of Transportation announces a road closure for U.S. 12/20 between Alabama St. and I-65 beginning Monday, June 14.

CSS-SB will be rebuilding their railroad crossing just east of Alabama St. The road is expected to reopen on or after Friday, June 18 (weather permitting).

Drivers should seek an alternate route. The official detour will follow I-65, I-94 and State Road 53.