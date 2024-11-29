Two Weeks Remain to Apply for FEMA Assistance

Homeowners and renters with disaster-related damage or loss from the July 13 – 16 severe storms, tornadoes, straight-line winds, and flooding in Cook, Fulton, Henry, St. Clair, Washington, Will, and Winnebago counties have until Friday, December 13, 2024 to apply for assistance from FEMA.

FEMA assistance may include grants for temporary housing, basic home repair or replacement and other disaster-related expenses, such as moving and storage costs, primary vehicle repair or replacement, essential furniture and appliances, medical and dental costs, and childcare costs. Some homeowners may also be eligible for mitigation funds to help prevent storm-related loss in the future such as roof repairs to withstand higher winds or elevating a water heater, furnace or electrical panel to prevent flood damage.

Applicants with disabilities may be eligible for funds towards specific repairs or additions to make their home accessible, such as an exterior ramp, grab bars, and paved path to the home entrance. Improvements can be made even if these features were not present prior to the disaster, and they are needed due to a pre-existing disability or a disability caused by the disaster.

Remember, you must apply to be considered for FEMA assistance. The fastest way to apply is by going online to DisasterAssistance.gov, downloading the FEMA mobile app or calling the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. Multilingual operators are available to take your call; press option 2 for Spanish and 3 for all other languages. If you use a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA the number for that service.

To apply with FEMA, you must have a Social Security number and be a U.S. citizen, non-citizen national or qualified non-citizen. At least one member in the impacted residence must meet this eligibility criteria to apply for assistance for the household. A parent or guardian, who doesn’t meet citizenship criteria, can apply on behalf of a minor child under age 18 who has a Social Security number and lives in the same household with them. FEMA does not share individuals’ personal information with other federal or local agencies.

The deadline to apply for FEMA assistance is December 13, 2024. For more information about the disaster recovery operation in Illinois, visit www.fema.gov/disaster/4819.