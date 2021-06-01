Two summer training programs allow young adults to earn while they learn

Center of Workforce Innovations (CWI) and the Northwest Indiana Workforce Board are delighted to launch their SummerWorks program featuring two free training programs for young adults.

Young adults ages 16-24 will have an opportunity to apply to participate in one of the programs. One program is the TechWorks summer experience, featuring a virtual training platform with some in-person components. Participants will gain an IT Fundamentals Certification and Level One Customer Service Badge. The program includes a paid work experience with a local employer and paying up to $15 per hour. The second program is Ready for Work. Ready for Work takes participants through a personal career assessment based on their interests. Features of Ready for Work include budgeting and financial literacy, learning soft skills that are important to employers, gaining a mind-set on what it takes to succeed in the workforce, and the mindset needed to start a business.

Spots for training are limited and require an application process. For more information about the SummerWorks programs, including eligibility and application process, visit www.gotoworkonenw.com or call 219-462-2940.

Program partners for SummerWorks include JobWorks and Goodwill.