 Two Southland College Prep Speech Team Seniors Place First and Second in IHSA State Final Tournament Events   

On February 22, 2021, two Southland College Prep Charter High School seniors placed first and second in separate events of the Illinois High School Association virtual 2020-21 State Speech Championship tournament.

Bri’Yon Watts captured the Illinois state championship in Dramatic Interpretation and Nyah Ware is the tournament’s runner-up in Impromptu Speaking. She also placed 5th in Special Occasion Speaking.

“These two students have continued the Southland College Prep speech team’s tradition of performing extraordinarily well in IHSA individual events,” said Cheryl Frazier, Southland’s head speech coach.

During the 2020-21 speech season, Watts earned a total of 23 first place medals in Dramatic Duet Interpretation and Poetry Reading, including being named champion of two regional events and the State final. Ware placed first in 10 Impromptu Speaking, Prose Reading and Special Occasion Speaking events, including regional and sectional championships during this season, Frazier explained.

“We’re so very proud of the achievements of these Southland College Prep speech team members, especially during such a long and challenging season complicated in this historic year by having to compete in virtual events while maintaining their rigorous college prep studies in a hybrid mode, “said Dr. Blondean Y. Davis, CEO.