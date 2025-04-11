Two Processions: A Palm Sunday Story

By Rev. John Jackson

Holy Week and the life of Jesus are biblical examples of political resistance against the imperial oppression of Rome on the people of northeast Africa who identified as Jews.

In their book The Last Week, biblical scholars Marcus Borg and John Dominic Crossan reveal how Jesus and his movement were a resistance to Caesar and Rome.

For instance, the authors point out that “two processions entered Jerusalem on a spring day in the year 30,” the day we know as Palm Sunday.

The “peasant procession,” led by Jesus, entered Jerusalem from the east. The “==” led by Pontius Pilate entered Jerusalem from the west.

The authors also point out that as Pilate and the Roman military processed into Jerusalem, they displayed imperial power over the people and reinforced Roman imperial theology. The emperor of Rome was both ruler and Son of God, while the Caesars had taken on the title of Savior and Son of God.

Pilate’s procession was to remind the African Jews to never entertain thoughts of liberation from Rome or rebellion.

However, the peasant procession of Jesus entering from the east was a counter-procession or a protest procession against Rome. It was a “prearranged procession” by Jesus. Jesus had pre-planned his procession in advance. We know this because in the gospel of Mark it says that Jesus “sent two of his disciples to go into the village ahead and when they entered they would find a colt tied there that had never been ridden. Untie it and bring it. If anyone says to you, ‘Why are you doing this,’ just say this, ‘The Lord needs it, and immediately he will send it.” Jesus had already preplanned his entrance into Jerusalem.

As he approached riding on the colt, crowds lined up and spread cloaks and palm branches on the road as they shouted, “Hosanna! Blessed is the one who comes in the name of the Lord.” Hosanna means “save us now.” It did not mean save us from sins but save us from the imperial oppression of Rome. Jesus’ riding on a donkey or colt was a reference to the book of Zechariah, which says that the true king would come into Jerusalem “humble, and riding on a colt, the foal of a donkey.” Zechariah 9:9. The King’s riding on a donkey symbolized peace, while the king’s riding a horse symbolized war. The authors point out that the message is clear, “this riding the donkey by Jesus, will banish war from the land—no more chariots, war-horses, or bows…he will be a king of peace.”

As we approach this Palm Sunday, let us be reminded that it was meant to be a protest against imperial power that created policies, executive orders, and domination tactics to control people. It was resistance against wealthy tyrants who raid the resources of the government treasury, rob seniors of the economic social safety nets, deny children funding for their needs and adequate educational provisions, and who levy heavy taxes or tariffs that burden the poor and working class while rewarding the billionaire class with extravagant government contracts and tax breaks.

Two Processions occurred on that Sunday in the spring of the year 30: one a military procession from the west side of Jerusalem to display imperial power and a toxic white nationalist theology, and the other a pre-planned peasant procession from the east led by Jesus to counter the imperial ideology of domination and the imperial theology that made Caesar a deity.

Jesus led a protest on Palm Sunday to display the justice of God that advocated for all people to have uninhibited access to all the abundant resources of the earth that God created and no one should ever be forced into poverty in a wealthy nation. Thank you, Marcus Borg and John Dominic Crossan, for “The Last Week: What the Gospels Really Teach About Jesus’s Final Days in Jerusalem.”

Be well, Be authentic, and Stay Woke! Uhuru Sassa!

Rev. Dr. John E. Jackson, Sr. is the Senior Pastor of Trinity United Church of Christ-Gary, 1276 W. 20th Ave. in Gary. “We are not just another church but we are a culturally conscious, Christ-centered church, committed to the community; we are unashamedly Black and unapologetically Christian.” Contact the church by email at [email protected] or by phone at 219-944-0500.