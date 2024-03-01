Two massive jackpots up for grabs with Mega Millions and Powerball

Illinois Lottery players have two massive jackpots up for grabs heading into the weekend, with a combined prize total of $1.05 billion.

The Mega Millions jackpot for tonight’s drawing has soared to $607 million and the Powerball jackpot for Saturday night’s drawing has climbed to $443 million.

The Mega Millions jackpot – the eighth-largest in the game’s history – has been rolling since it was most recently won by two tickets in California on December 8, 2023.

The Powerball jackpot was most recently hit in the January 1, 2024 drawing, when a lottery player in Michigan won the $842 million jackpot.

In 2023, 13 lucky Illinoisans won prizes of $1 million or more playing the Mega Millions and Powerball combined.

With over 7,000 Illinois Lottery retailers across the State, lottery players can conveniently pick up a ticket at their local store – or they can login to the Illinois Lottery website or app and purchase a ticket online.

Mega Millions and Powerball tickets are $2 each, and players can add the Megaplier or Power Play for an additional $1 for the chance to multiply non-jackpot prizes.

March is Problem Gambling Awareness Month. The Illinois Lottery encourages players to learn more about how to keep the Lottery as a fun form of entertainment by visiting the responsible gaming pages on the Illinois Lottery website: Illinois Lottery Responsible Gaming.

About the Illinois Lottery

The Illinois Lottery, founded in 1974, has contributed over $24 billion to the State’s Common School Fund in support of K-12 public education in Illinois since 1985. The Common School Fund is the Illinois Lottery’s primary benefactor, receiving nearly 99% of Illinois Lottery proceeds. The Illinois Lottery also supports various specialty causes as described in the Illinois Lottery Law (20 ILCS 1605/21.4). For more information about the Illinois Lottery and the causes we support, please visit IllinoisLottery.com.