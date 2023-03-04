Two Lucky Day Lotto players strike gold in Wednesday evening’s draw

Photo Caption: Terry Beachler (3rd from the left), Owner of Beachler’s Vehicle Care & Repair, takes a celebratory photo with employees after selling their largest Lucky Day Lotto winning ticket.

The ‘Luck of the Irish’ is alive and well already this March, as not one, but two Illinois Lottery players strike gold with Lucky Day Lotto – winning nearly a half-million dollar pot each.

The two lucky players matched all five numbers for the Wednesday, March 1 evening drawing to each win the $475,000 jackpot. The winning numbers were: 16-21-26-41-43.

One of the winning tickets was purchased at Casey’s General Store, located at 1161 W. State Hwy. 54 in Clinton. The second winning ticket was purchased at Beachler’s Vehicle Care & Repair, located at 3623 N. University St. in Peoria.

So check your tickets if you stopped by a gas station in Clinton or took your car in for a tune up in Peoria, you could be holding a winning ticket worth a cool $475,000.

“I had no idea we had sold a winning ticket, but we had an uncommonly big day yesterday in lottery ticket sales. I think it might be because a lot of people associate March with St Patrick’s Day and the Luck of the Irish,” said Terry Beachler, Owner of Beachler’s Vehicle Care & Repair.

Beachler’s Vehicle Care & Repair is a family owned and operated business that has served Peoria residents since 1951.

Terry, who first started working with his dad at the shop 64 years ago, said although they’ve sold many winning tickets over the years “this was the first winner of this size we’ve ever had. This is just so wonderful for whoever it is and I hope it is one of our regular customers.”

In total, more than 55,000 winning tickets were sold, and nearly $1.1 million in prizes were won in Wednesday evening’s Lucky Day Lotto drawing.

The Illinois Lottery encourages all lucky winners to write their name on the back of their ticket and keep it in a safe place until they’re ready to claim their prize. Winners have one year from the date of the winning draw in which to claim their prize.

Lucky Day Lotto is played twice a day, seven days a week. For more information or to buy tickets online, please visit illinoislottery.com.

March is Problem Gambling Awareness Month. During March and throughout the year, the Illinois Lottery is committed to providing players with tools and resources to support positive play. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help and hope are here: call 1-800-GAMBLER.

