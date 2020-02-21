Two days of Film Festival screenings at the Glen Theatre

The Glen Theatre will present a series of independent films during the 9th Annual Film Festival hosted by Gary native and Hollywood actor.

The 2-day cultural event will screen a new feature film and a series of shorter pieces.

The screenings of the independent filmmakers is scheduled Friday, February 21 and continues through Saturday, February 22, 2020. The Glen Theater is located at 20 W. Ridge Road in Gary. The lineup for each day is as follows:

On Friday, February 21, 6:30 p.m.: “Chasing After You (feature film),” “Final Exam,” “Sound of Silence,” “Part of Me,” “African Americans on U.S. Postage Stamps” and “Hollywood Star.” Advance donation is $20 (includes a reception) and $25 at the door.

Saturday, February 22, 7:00 p.m.: “Bound and Gagged,” “The Truth Shall Make You Free,” “Child Support,” “Grandma’s House,” “One Last Goodbye” and “The Unwilling.” Advance Donation is $15 and $20 at the door.